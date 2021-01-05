STONINGTON — During his tenures as director of planning in town, Jason Vincent made an impression as a talented professional who came with an open mind and constant desire to improve the community.
Town officials and colleagues expressed both shock and sadness Tuesday following notification of the death of Vincent, who served the community during separate stints from 2002 to 2007 and again from 2016 to 2019.
“I am remembering Jason not by trying to figure out what may have happened in his personal life, but by focusing on his many memorable contributions to the town of Stonington, the city of Norwich and Westerly, Rhode Island, by extension of the work he had done,” said Rob Simmons, a close friend and former Stonington first selectman who hired Vincent in 2016.
The National Parks Service announced late Monday that the body of a man fitting the description of Vincent, president of the Norwich Community Development Corp., was found near a dam approximately five miles from the iconic U.S. Route 19 bridge in New River Gorge Park, W.Va., where Vincent’s car was discovered late last Wednesday.
In a press statement late Monday, the parks service said the body was discovered by employees of the Hawk’s Nest Dam. The identity of the body was not released, pending an official identification by the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office during autopsy, but officials said no foul play was suspected and Vincent’s family has been notified.
A key supporter in seeking aid for businesses throughout the region during the pandemic, Vincent went missing last week and officials were notified after his car was found abandoned at the 876-foot-high bridge on Dec. 30. The parks service said personal documents were found in his car, but did not identify what those documents were.
Vincent had last appeared publicly before the Norwich City Council on Dec. 21 as the administrator of a community development block grant allocated to assist local businesses with COVID-19 safety protocols. He was then on a scheduled vacation that would have ended on Monday, officials said, but had not responded to calls since before Christmas.
His family could not be reached for comment.
During his latest tenure in Stonington, which lasted for three-and-a-half years before he took a job with the NCDC in October 2019, Vincent was involved in a number of high-profile development projects, including working to establish a new zone for downtown Pawcatuck revitalization, aiding in the development of the Perkins Farm property, attracting candidates for redevelopment of the Campbell Grain property, assisting with the Mystic River Boathouse Park project and redesigning Cottrell Street as a one-way road.
Officials also credited Vincent with helping the town expand its grand list and tax base. Vincent was also a co-owner of Epicure Brewing in Norwich.
Simmons and First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough both said Vincent's accomplishments and legacy in Stonington will be the crafting of zoning that helped to put the town in position to have positive, sustainable growth and development now and into the future.
In his latest tenure, Simmons noted that Vincent guided the town in 2018 when it was one of only communities in the state to be able to boast a 2% or greater growth on its grand list at a time when other communities were struggling with negative trends.
Simmons credited this to Vincent's ability to communicate with the public, noting that Vincent held 40 open forums to discuss a wide range of topics including the development plan for Perkins Farm in less than four years. Simmons said Vincent’s communication abilities aided in finding a compromise in a long-running parking dispute between Mystic Seaport during his first tenure with the town, as well.
“Jason had a marked approach to how he did things, and one way it stood out was in how he would host open forums on even the most controversial proposals,” Simmons said. “He was able to relay messages, to withstand the criticism that came with the job in order to have meaningful conversations. It was through these conversations that progress was made.”
Chesebrough said although she had not worked with him directly, his organization was tremendous and his blueprint for the community left a mark that will aid the town in development projects and planning for the foreseeable future.
She noted that when she took office, one of the first "cheat sheets" she was given was a detailed list of 60 projects that Vincent had left for incoming officials prior to leaving his position a month earlier. She said the list was incredibly well organized, with files for each project that detailed their costs, benefits, challenges and priority.
“He was just so creative; when you look at his legacy, it’ll be that he provided our town with the tools to help with planning for years to come,” Chesebrough said.
The town will honor Vincent with a small, private ceremony for friends and coworkers at town hall next week. Details of the plan will not be made public and will adhere to social distancing protocols for safety, she said.
State Rep. Greg Howard, who worked with Vincent in a professional capacity and in his role as an officer with the Stonington Police Department, said one thing that stood out about Vincent was his unique ability to be able to maintain a professional attitude and take on challenges as they came while “continuing to do the job with an undying passion.”
“That was what Jason was; he had that rare combination that made him such a valuable member of the team and community,” Howard said. “He was someone that everyone knew as a good person who loved life.”
Members of the community also expressed their condolences online, with dozens commenting on Facebook and other social media platforms. In a remembrance post in the Stonington Community Forum on Facebook, Wendy Taylor Bury called Vincent “a force to be reckoned with” and praised the effort he made to help build up the communities he worked for.
“I am heartbroken but fortunate to have been able to work alongside him on many projects and have had him just a few steps down from my office for creative brainstorming with one of the best. A huge loss,” she said.
In a second post, Linda Camelio called Vincent a “true visionary.”
“To listen to one of his presentations, whether it be at a staff meeting, a Board of Finance meeting or one of his community forums, was to witness true genius. And he was a great guy to boot,” Camelio said.
