STONINGTON — A Stonington man is facing charges in connection with the hit-and-run death of 69-year-old Stonington High School custodian Gary Piver in March.
Jonathan Kim Olsen, 41, of 33 Shawondassee Drive, turned himself into Stonington police on Monday morning after he was notified through his attorney that the department had obtained an arrest warrant, officials said. He was charged with one count of evading responsibility by leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury or death.
Olsen was booked and released after posting a $100,000 court-set bond. He is due to appear in New London Superior Court for arraignment on June 15.
“We are aware that these cases have a large impact on our community and our residents want answers and information immediately,” said Deputy Chief Todd Olson. “We fully understand that it's imperative to keep the public informed but we also have to find the balance that will still allow us to provide a strong case to move forward with.”
Olson is not related to the suspect, Jonathan Olsen, in any way.
The charges stem from an intensive two-month investigation into a March 6 hit-and-run crash in which the police said a dark gray Toyota SUV struck Piver in the area of the Wequetequock culvert as he was bicycling home from Stonington High around 10:45 p.m.
In a timeline released by the Stonington Police Department on Monday, the agency details key aspects of the investigation. Officials said the timeline was part of an effort to be transparent while continuing to protect the integrity of the case.
According to police, the first arriving officer, Bob Sundman, provided emergency care to Piver until police arrived. He was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead 65 minutes after the incident occurred. The Southeastern Connecticut Regional Traffic Unit assumed lead in the investigation and identified vehicle parts that determined the involved a 2014-2022 Toyota 4-Runner.
In the next 48 hours, detectives were able to obtain video and audio surveillance and over the course of the investigation the department worked with 13 local businesses to review 22 different cameras. The department said three different residential cameras were used, as well as Westerly and Stonington town surveillance footage.
The agency was then able to use license plate reader technology to identify the suspect SUV as Olsen’s, and it was located and seized from his home on March 8. Two days later, police were able to use footage to identify and contact a witness, who provided officers with a sworn, written statement.
Over the course of the next few months, the police were able to identify three additional witnesses and collect evidence from the SUV. The police obtained statements from these witnesses on March 23, April 11 and May 4.
The department then filed all information on May 15, seeking the warrant, the timeline said.
“We are proud of the work our detectives and officers completed during this investigation and the case that has been provided to the States Attorney’s Office. As always, we will continue to conduct thorough investigations for the victims, victims' families, and the community we truly care about,” Olson said.
Piver’s death caused considerable unrest in the community, leading to a campaign by safety proponents to address serious dangers for bicyclists in the community. It also marked another tragedy for a family that had already been struck by significant tragedy when Gary Piver’s nephew, Joshua Piver, was killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center.
In the weeks that followed Piver’s death, safety advocates and nonprofit groups including Bike Stonington sought to draw attention to the challenging roadways and lack of bicycle and pedestrian travel lanes that contributed to the incident. Piver was within his rights to travel where he was, but was struck and thrown from his bicycle as he did.
Allison Palmer, the director of operations for Mystic Cycle Centre and vice president of Bike Stonington, has written several letters to the editor and taken part in an education campaign since the incident.
“Gary’s death was something that truly was preventable and that is the message I feel the community needs to hear,” Palmer said earlier this year. “We need to come together, break down the whole car versus bicycle mentality and create a shift in attitude so that we can build safer roadways.”
The cries for change helped impact local officials and state legislators, who have since worked alongside Rick Chapman of the Connecticut Department of Transportation, to seek improvements. Several officials said Monday that the efforts resulted in Chapman taking personal interest, leading to the installation of large reflective markers at the culvert.
Stonington will begin work on the sidewalk project this month, another effort designed to enhance safety by providing a direct path from Stonington High School to Mayflower Avenue and into downtown Pawcatuck, but the project will provide no improvements to areas west of the high school. That means areas along the stretch of road leading to the residential neighborhood known as Birdland, including the culvert where Piver was killed, will not be addressed, Palmer noted in the March interview.
Road improvements alone won’t be enough, she also acknowledged, and Bike Stonington, the Mystic Cycle Centre and a growing list of partners are continuing to promote education and enhance awareness.
Until significant changes are made and the number of bicyclist injuries and deaths decline, advocates said they will continue to speak out.
“This is about being a good community partner and working to improve safety for everyone,” she said.
