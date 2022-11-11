STONINGTON — Stonington is seeking local veterans who currently reside in, or have called Stonington home, to take part in on camera interviews to share their stories as part of the educational/historical component of the Stonington Veteran Monument Project. The interviews will explore topics such as the concept of service, transition to civilian life and local insights to pivotal moments in history.
The First Selectman’s Office will be working in collaboration with SEC-TV, who will be providing studio, editing and staffing time to bring the project to life. Final interviews will be featured on a future dedicated website associated with the monument.
Interviews will be held at SEC-TV studios at 80 Plaza Court, Groton, in early December with the potential for additional future dates. Interested veterans are asked contact Stacey Haskell at 860-535-5050 or shakell@stoningotn-ct.gov
