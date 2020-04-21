STONINGTON — Since 1970, Earth Day has provided an annual reminder of the importance of protecting the planet and developing a plan for sustainable living. In honor of its 50th anniversary, the town of Stonington is launching an initiative that hopes to do just that.
Town officials on Tuesday formally launched the new initiative, dubbed Sustainable Stonington, as part of an ongoing focus to make the town more resilient, collaborative and forward-thinking. First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said the concept will build upon the town's commitment to Sustainable CT, an independently funded grass-roots organization that seeks to provide resources to Connecticut municipalities.
"We may be a smaller town, but we want to play our role and do our part to make our landscape and environment a more sustainable one," Chesebrough said. "The project is one that can have a positive impact not only on our environment, but our community as a whole."
The concept isn't a new one, Chesebrough admits, and she said she is seeking to build off the town's commitment in 2018. Former First Selectman Rob Simmons and the Board of Selectmen passed a resolution to became a registered town in the Sustainable CT program in 2018, but the community did not meet the conditions necessary to be considered a "certified community."
Chesebrough and selectwomen Deb Downie and June Strunk each said when they took office that creating a more resilient, long-term plan to prepare the community for anticipated coastal challenges. All three said in a press release that this program will be another tool the town and its residents may use to achieve that goal.
The first program that the new initiative will introduce is the Pollinator Pathway Project, a concept that was first introduced to the Stonington Board of Selectmen in recent months by several local residents, including Noreen Kepple.
Kepple agreed to spearhead the effort, Chesebrough said, and will both work with town officials to help design and plant a pollinator pathway Town Hall and coordinate volunteers to identify a series of town-managed locations for additional pathways with the goal of having numerous locations over the coming months and years.
“The goal of the pollinator pathway is to establish pollinator-friendly habitats and food sources for bees, butterflies, hummingbirds and other pollinating insects and wildlife," Kepple said. "This can be done with minimal funds and make a tremendous impact when we work collectively as a community.”
Chesebrough said the project will not cost the town much money and could be implemented even with the current revenue challenges facing the town as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.
"This is a chance for us to do something small that could have a big impact," she said. "The more residents who get involved, whether it's to plant a window potter of pollinators or a whole field, the more success this program could have."
According to the U.S. Forest Service, pollinators are responsible for 1 out of 3 bites of food we take each day, and yet pollinators are at a critical point in their own survival. The nectar and pollen sources provided by planting more flowering flora will improve bee health as well as aiding butterflies, birds, bats and other pollinators across the country.
The Pollinator Pathway Project has spread to over 70 towns across Connecticut and New York and continues to grow, according to information on the Sustainable CT website.
Don Murphy, chairman of the town's Shellfish Commission, said in a press release that making changes to your home and yard that increase the number of pollinator plants can have other benefits as well. Replacing grass and ornamentals with native shrubs can reduce your landscape’s watering needs while reducing pollution and is important for the health of residents, Murphy said.
“Runoff from lawns is a significant source of nitrogen pollution in our local waterways,” Murphy said. “Stonington is home to the last commercial fishing fleet in Connecticut and a number of commercial shellfishing operations. It also offers recreational fishing and shellfishing for both residents and visitors. The Pollinator Pathway Project gives residents a way to make a positive contribution on this important issue.”
To help residents get started, Chesebrough said town officials have already identified several incentives to encourage residents to do their part. The Stonington Free Library is taking orders for seed packets, which will be disinfected and mailed out. The town will also establish a special section of its website to provide additional information and opportunities.
To learn more about the seed program or place your order, send an email to IvyHope@stoningtonfreelibrary.org. Those with questions on the Pollinator Pathway Project should email StoningtonPollinators@stonington-ct.gov.
"We already have a volunteer ready to answer specific questions and offer virtual assistance," Chesebrough said. "We also encourage residents to post photos on social media as they begin working on their own pollinator pathway using #SustainableStonington."
