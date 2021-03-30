STONINGTON — Stonington Public Schools has begun holding online kindergarten registration for the 2021-22 school year.
Children who turn age 5 on or before Jan. 1, 2022, are eligible for registration. By state law, all children must be registered for school by age 6. For information on readiness for kindergarten, contact Jennifer McCurdy, Deans Mill School principal, at jmccurdy@stoningtonschools.org, or Kathy Irvine, West Vine Street School principal, at kirvine@stoningtonschools.org, to discuss enrollment options.
To register, the following information must be provided: proof of residency, including signed lease agreement or mortgage; current utility bill; and driver’s license/car registration; child’s birth certificate or passport; legal guardianship papers, if applicable; or custody papers, if applicable.
Health records, including health assessments and immunization records, must be submitted prior to entry into school. Physicals must have been completed between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 of the calendar year the child starts school. Class placement will not be available until all registration requirements are met.
For questions about heath information, contact Lori Tavares, Deans Mill School nurse, at 860-535-2235, ext., 6116, or DMShealthregistration@stoningtonschools.org; or Karen Rollins, West Vine Street School nurse, at 860-599-5832, ext., 8177, or WVSHealthregistration@stoningtonschools.org.
To register, or for more information, visit stoningtonschools.org. All documents can be faxed or scanned and emailed to the school; or to schedule a time to deliver the documents, contact the school at Denise Gavitt, Deans Mill School, 35 Deans Mill Road, 860-535-2235, ext. 6103, fax 860-535-1417, DMSRegistration@stoningtonschools.org; or Paula Shea, West Vine Street School, 17 West Vine St., Pawcatuck, 860-599-5832, ext. 8101; fax 860-599-1560; WVSRegistration@stoningtonschools.org.
— Sun staff
