STONINGTON — The town of Stonington kicked off a new video series recently that strives to highlight different aspects of the town.
Dubbed “Community Connections” by its creators, First Selectwoman Danielle Chesebrough and her administrative assistant, Stacey Haskell, the project hopes to bring awareness of people, events, locations and businesses in Stonington that may be lesser known to some.
“It’s really about the places we’re going to be featuring,” Chesebrough said. “We’re … trying to get people more connected with how many great resources we have here in Stonington.”
The videos can be found on the town’s Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages. Some videos pertaining to Stonington businesses will also be posted to Stonington1649.com, a website organized by the Economic Development Commission, which promotes the town.
The idea was inspired by similar initiatives by Lisa Konicki, president of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, and Kevin Booker Jr., a city councilman in New London. Both Konicki and Booker incorporated video highlights of local businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chesebrough hopes the videos will increase “proactive communication” within the town.
“We’re working on getting more of a following, even just getting more people to come to the town website or our social media sites for points of information,” she said.
So far, the videos have covered topics ranging from community gardens, internships at the Town Hall and kayaking down the Pawcatuck River.
“Most people, including myself, weren’t aware that you can launch [your kayak] so much further up in Rhode Island and kayak down miles and miles of river over a multi-day segment, and it could be really exciting,” Chesebrough said.
Upcoming videos will focus on the Stonington Historical Society, Stonington Cemetery, the Lighthouse Museum and businesses such as Loveridge Place and Dutch’s Bakery, both of which are on the outskirts of downtown Pawcatuck.
Chesebrough also hopes members of the community will send ideas for upcoming videos.
“If people send them in, we’d be happy to look at them,” she said.
The videos are currently being filmed by Haskell. They are hoping to build on the series in the future by featuring more subjects and improving the video and audio quality.
“Even if 300 people viewed it, and it’s just a handful that actually go out and try kayaking, or go visit one of these locations, we’d see that as a win,” Chesebrough said.
Videos are expected to be released every Monday and Friday.
