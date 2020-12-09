STONINGTON — For the past seven years, Stonington Human Services and local police have partnered to host a children’s holiday party at Stonington High School and annual Stuff-A-Cruiser toy drive during the second Saturday in December to enhance community spirit and help those in need.
Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, which will prevent the two organizations from hosting their traditional holiday gatherings for safety reasons, the two organizations have partnered with fire departments across town to hold a community-wide alternative in 2020 designed to keep traditions alive and deliver holiday spirit to those throughout Stonington.
This Saturday, the agencies will unite with volunteer fire departments across the community to host the first-ever unified Santa Run, an event that will see Santa Claus drive through all six of the town’s fire districts as a way of delivering holiday cheer to children and families who would otherwise be unable to see jolly old Saint Nick this year.
“We are trying our best to bring joy to the community in what has been a very difficult year for many,” said youth and family services administrator Kristen King, who worked alongside Stonington Police Sgt. Theresa Hersh and Officer Joe Saunders to help pull the program together. “Being safe is the number one priority, and so we needed to look at things a little different this year to keep traditions alive.”
This year’s event will build on previous individual efforts by the Pawcatuck, Wequetequock, Stonington Borough, Quiambaug, Mystic and Old Mystic fire departments. In past years, these agencies had organized their own district runs in which Santa would ride through the community on fire trucks.
This year the event will combine each of these efforts, along with the annual police collection, in a town-wide program that will step off in Pawcatuck at 11 a.m. and continue through each of the districts over a four-hour period before ending in Old Mystic. The event, which will be accompanied by Stonington police, will include a few stops in order to let Santa stretch his legs, but those hoping to visit at the stops will be asked to remain in their cars.
Residents are encouraged to enjoy the parade-style event but are urged to remain six feet apart or more wherever possible and wear masks. Officials are discouraging any large crowds or gatherings for this event.
“The goal is to help members of the community stay connected in a manner that is enjoyable, but will adhere closely with social-distancing protocols,” King said.
Stonington Police Capt. Todd Olson said last Thursday that the department hopes these efforts, both the Santa Run and Stuff-A-Cruiser, will help provide residents and especially children with some sense of normalcy for the holiday season.
The department’s collection, which was first started by Officer Kristy Murray, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Olson said all proceeds of the collection will go to Stonington Human Services for distribution throughout the community.
Donations for the collection can be dropped off at Stonington Police Headquarters, 176 S. Broad St. in Pawcatuck, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.. The donations will be kept in the department’s community room and eligible clients will be offered an opportunity to shop one-on-one with Stonington Human Services staff by appointment only on Dec. 14 and Dec. 15.
“It is so important to do everything we can provide some sort of normalcy right now for those in the community,” Olson said. “For many residents, everything has changed over the past year, and it isn’t just impacting adults.”
Stonington First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said the efforts are just the latest example of town employees working to make the best of a bad situation and lift spirits in the community.
“Our staff has worked tirelessly to help keep local residents and children active and busy. This is just one of many ways they have stepped up this holiday season,” she said.
Other Christmas happenings
King said Stonington Human Services is also offering several additional programs this holiday season to help spread joy.
One of the programs, which residents are encouraged to participate in, will be the first Stonington Holiday Decorating Contest. The contest, which was organized by Youth Service Program Coordinator Kristine Boisoneau, is open to all residents and businesses, free of charge. The public will vote on winners, with first- and second-place displays being crowned on Dec. 21.
Those who want to participate may enter by submitting pictures of their displays by email to k.boisoneau@stonington-ct.gov, and must include business or name, main point of contact, address and phone number. Residents may join the Stonington Holiday Decorating Contest Facebook group to see the entries and vote for their favorite.
North Stonington light parade
Volunteer firefighters in North Stonington will also participate in their annual Santa Run and holiday light parade on Dec. 12 to create a new celebration for the community. The event is hosted by the North Stonington Volunteer Fire Company.
First Selectman Michael Urgo praised the efforts, saying the program will provide an opportunity for local residents to enjoy some socially-distanced holiday fun without putting themselves or their families in danger. He said that, as in Stonington, anyone hoping to enjoy the parade is urged to follow all safety protocols, avoid crowds and wear masks.
“We are so grateful to our volunteer fire company for continuing to keep in contact with the big man up North to visit our children here in North Stonington,” he said. “Combining that with the light parade, and we are going to have a spectacular new celebration.
Those interested in being in the parade are asked to email NSLightParade@gmail.com. For more information, including event details, visit the North Stonington Light Parade Facebook page.
