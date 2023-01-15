STONINGTON — A collaborative effort between appointed town boards will bring the town its first-ever Energy Fair in March, an exposition that local officials hope will become an example for communities across the Northeast.
The Energy Fair, which will take place on March 25 at the Milne Ocean Science and Conservation Center at the Mystic Aquarium, will include demonstrations and displays highlighting various energy-efficient options available to both businesses and residents, as well as presentations by various industry experts, said Stonington First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough.
“When I took office, I had hoped to find a way to better market or brand Stonington and to build around sustainability. It is something that so many others have stepped up to be part of, and this is another example of what those in the community can do when they collaborate,” Chesebrough said.
It wasn’t Chesebrough that led this particular effort, she admits, and the town’s top elected official said two groups in particular came together to bring the concept of a local Energy Fair to life. Members of the town’s Economic Development Commission approached the Climate Change Task Force and collaborated to discuss how a joint fair may support each group’s missions. The concept grew from there.
In a Facebook page dedicated to the event, the groups said that the coming fair will feature vendors with the latest electric vehicles, including several cars and bikes, electric yard tools, residential batteries, solar, geothermal, heat pumps and more.
The fair program will also include speakers, additional vendors, consultants and financial experts who will discuss investing in resilience technology for home and business, as well as offer advice on maximizing the economic incentives available from various government programs.
“This is a great opportunity for both homeowners and businesses to get out and see the type of technology and options that are within their reach,” said Chesebrough. “There are many options at far more affordable prices.”
Chesebrough, who was named chairwoman of the Southeastern Connecticut Council of Governments just before Christmas, said she hopes the program will be one that other towns could use to develop their own annual fairs.
She said that she believes the concept can be one that will eventually help many of the 22 towns, cities and boroughs represented by SCCOG, as well as for communities throughout New England. It also pushes the town further along as it attempts to advance its Sustainable Stonington initiative.
Stonington recently achieved Sustainable CT’s bronze certification for demonstrating significant achievements in at least 12 sustainability impact areas, ranging from vibrant arts and culture to resiliency planning and inclusive housing. Chesebrough said that while working closely with her office, the Department of Economic and Community Development oversaw a multi-year process of assessing, gathering and analyzing Stonington’s existing and prospective programs and plans.
In the past half decade, volunteers and town staff have worked to create brownfield inventory and redevelopment plans, provided resources to support local business, enhanced pollinator pathways, developed agriculture-friendly practices, developed community gardens and launched innovative practices related to solid-waste management.
“Stonington is working across town departments, alongside several boards and many interested residents, to achieve more sustainability related objectives,” Chesebrough said. “We’ve done a number of things already, but there is still a lot more we could do.”
For updates on the program, visit the event page at facebook.com/events/s/2023-stonington-energy-fair/858143842077808/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.