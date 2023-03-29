STONINGTON — Nakai Clearwater Northup, a Mashantucket Pequot tribal member and a board member of the Stonington Historical society, will speak tonight at 6 p.m. at the La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington Borough, on the importance of preserving tribal culture and stories in the region and how it relates to the broader history of Connecticut.
The event is free and open to the public.
— Sun staff
