STONINGTON — The Stonington Historical Society is opening its doors to researchers and visitors at the Woolworth Library and the Capt. Nathanial Palmer House, both located at 40 Palmer St.
The Palmer House will reopen on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning July 10, with a special date on Friday, July 3, in recognition of the Fourth of July holiday. The gift shop at the Palmer House will continue to be available online at stoningtonhistory.org/product-category/gift-shop, but with the addition of curbside pick-up. Restrooms at the Palmer House will not be open to the public.
Beginning Wednesday, July 8, the Woolworth Library will resume its normal hours of operation. Appointments will be required. Hours will be Monday and Friday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment, email library@stoningtonhistory.org or call 860-535-1131. The online archive is also available at no charge at stoningtonhistory.pastperfectonline.com.
Due to the limited opening, the society is reducing admission fees. At the Palmer House, the fee for adults is $5; for children under the age of 18, $3. There is no charge for children younger than age 5, as well as for members.
The Lighthouse Museum on Water Street remains closed as due to renovations.
For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
