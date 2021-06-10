STONINGTON —The Stonington Historical Society will hold Open Houses at its two museums, offering free admission on Saturday, June 12, as part of the 17th annual Connecticut Open House Day. The Lighthouse Museum and the Captain Nathaniel B. Palmer House will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
At the Lighthouse Museum, 7 Water St., visitors will be able to play 19th-century lawn games, like croquet, Blind Man’s Bluff (a version of tag with blindfolds), and Chuck Farthing, a coin-tossing game. The recently refurbished Lighthouse Museum opened earlier this spring with all new exhibitions that celebrate Stonington’s history. At the Captain Nathaniel B. Palmer House, 40 Palmer St., docents will lead guided tours, and out on the grounds, visitors can churn butter, dip candles, and make scented sachets.
For more information, or for tickets for historic walking tours of Stonington, visit stoningtonhistory.org. Masks are encouraged when indoors.
