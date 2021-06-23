STONINGTON — Earlier this spring, elected officials worked to reallocate funding for the hiring and long-term retention of a community outreach specialist to address a growing need for mental health services and outreach in town.
With the return of Deanna Rushlow, who worked as the domestic violence program coordinator for the Stonington Police Department for eight years, officials believe they have the right candidate to hit the ground running and make an immediate difference.
Town officials announced that Rushlow has accepted the new community outreach position, which was established for the 2021-22 fiscal year with a budgeted salary of $45,000. She officially began her new job on Monday, First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said, and is already working to introduce herself to both police and other leaders throughout the community.
“She has the ability to make an immediate difference,” Chesebrough said. “Ms. Rushlow was a standout candidate and we wanted to move forward in securing her hire while we had the opportunity to get someone who knows the town and knows what we are looking for with this position.”
A well-established professional with more than three decades of experience providing critical outreach services, Rushlow moved back to the Stonington area following 14 years in Florida, where she worked most recently as the development intervention specialist at Helping People Succeed, a nonprofit specializing in family services. She had also previously worked in roles as a behavioral specialist and infant resource specialist.
Rushlow holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and business management from Rhode Island College, as well as a master’s degree in community and social psychology from the University of Massachusetts. She has also completed training across a wide array of social services and crisis intervention areas.
“This was a unique opportunity in that the position was based largely on what she had been doing for us 14 years ago,” Chesebrough said. “When she left, the position at that time was funded by a grant that ran out and the role was never filled. She has an incredible wealth of knowledge and we expect she will once again be a valuable asset to the team."
In the new role, Chesebrough said Rushlow will be responsible for working closely with Stonington Human Services and Stonington police to provide outreach in areas of social service delivery, including crisis interventions, follow-up services and critical outreach to residents in need.
Police Capt. Todd Olson said in a press release that the hiring will provide “a great resource for residents,” offering a central contact for post-police services. In that role, he said she could provide mental health, health care and victim-support services to those who need it most — many of whom would otherwise fall through the cracks.
Olson said earlier this year that she would also be able to aid those who might be hesitant to work directly with officers for any reason and can provide a level of support and guidance for mental health responses that well exceeds the typical training provided for officers.
Those same abilities will also go a long way in aiding residents outside of police responses, said Stonington Director of Human Services Leanne Theodore.
In the coming weeks, officials said Rushlow will continue to hold meetings and get reacquainted with the community. She will also be working to establish connections with some of the more than 40 organizations throughout Stonington and Mystic committed to providing a wide range of services to meet the needs of all residents.
“We are excited to welcome Ms. Rushlow back to our team, not only to meet a critical gap in current services, but also to further strengthen our existing partnership with first responders to support residents in need,” Theodore said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.