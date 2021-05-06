STONINGTON — Stonington High School has earned a rank in the top 10% of public schools in the U.S. and took the No. 3 spot in the Norwich metropolitan area, according to a recent analysis of 18,000 schools nationwide.
U.S. News & World Report released its annual rankings recently, listing Stonington High No. 1,781 of 18,000 eligible schools. The rank places the district in a top tier, and by earning a national ranking in the top 40%, Stonington High School achieved status as a U.S. News Best High School.
The rank is featured in the 2021 edition of U.S. News & World Report’s “Best High Schools in the United States” digital publication.
“These rankings reflect our commitment to our students,” said Dr. Van Riley, superintendent of Stonington Public Schools, said in a press release. “Our faculty and staff are best-in-class teachers, mentors, scholars, and most importantly, role models who work tirelessly to support our students in all of their endeavors whether they be in the classrooms, on the athletic fields, in the band room, and in all extracurricular activities, as well as student work-study programs.”
The school, which currently serves 656 students in grades 9 through 12, also ranked in the “Best High Schools” in Connecticut, placing 36th out of 205 ranked high schools in the state, according to the analysis.
The district’s secondary school received a scorecard of 90.03 out of 100. Among its achievements, the organization said, was the success rate among advanced-placement learners, with 54% of all students taking at least one AP exam and 45% passing at least one AP exam. The school also boasts a graduation rate of 96%.
In a press release, SHS career center coordinator Janice Lamb said the district was fortunate to also achieve high ranks in a number of different areas, including as No. 37 in the U.S. College Readiness Index among Connecticut high schools and No. 36 in the niche rankings for best teachers in Connecticut.
The school has also achieved recognition as a recipient of the 2020 College Success Award by Great Schools, a nonprofit organization that provides information about PK-12 schools and education, based on its success in preparing students for college and, ultimately, careers.
Lamb said Stonington Public Schools was named to the ninth annual District Honor Roll after Stonington High was able to increase student AP participation while maintaining or increasing the school success rate, one of just 373 schools in the U.S. and Canada to achieve this goal. The school was also awarded the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for having over 50% female participants taking the AP computer science exam.
SHS Principal Mark Friese said in an email Wednesday the recognition is "a testament to the dedication of the entire school community."
"We are so fortunate to have a town and Board of Education that supports our schools and programming; a superintendent that encourages us to continuously move forward with new initiatives that are always focused on what is best for our students; an incredibly talented K-12 faculty and staff that inspire our students everyday to reach for the stars; and most importantly, we have simply the best students and families," he said. "It is such a joy to go to work with over 600 of the coolest kids in the world and watch them grow and succeed."
For more information on the school, including a link to rankings, visit https://www.stoningtonschools.org/schools/stonington-high-school.
