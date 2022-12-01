STONINGTON — For 17-year-old Stonington High School senior Bobbie Doherty, landing the lead role in "Anne of Green Gables" — which opens tonight for a three-performance run — was like a dream come true.
"It's a bucket-list role," said a smiling Doherty about the role of Anne Shirley, the famous, freckled, fictional girl with red hair and a wild imagination who is sent from her orphanage to live on a Prince Edward Island farm owned by Marilla Cuthbert and her brother, Matthew. "She is one of my favorite characters. I love her spirit, zest for life and creativity."
It was Wednesday afternoon and Doherty, along with other members of the drama group, were preparing for their dress rehearsal. Several of the young actors, dressed in costumes, and wearing stage makeup, were getting ready to walk onstage to share scenes from the classic coming-of-age story written by Canadian author Lucy Maud Montgomery and published in 1908.
"It was the first chapter book I ever read," continued Doherty, who was wearing a starched pinafore and two carefully braided pigtails. "And it's such a heartfelt story about how one person can change an entire community and also make a place for themselves and find out where they belong."
"It's a really nice story," added senior Abigail Hibert, 17, who plays the role of the hypercritical Mrs. Rachel Lynde, one of Anne's two nemeses. "It's really fun."
"She's really nosy," said Hibert with a laugh as she described her character.
Seventeen-year-old senior Connor Hultgren — who plays the role of Gilbert Blythe, another of Anne's nemeses — said although his character often teases Anne in the play, he really likes him.
"He's actually really nice," said Hultgren, who is also part of the stage crew.
Even nicer, he added, is the community that has developed around the production.
"The crew and the cast have really come together nicely," said Hultgren, who has been involved in a number of school productions.
"The backstage crew has been terrific," agreed Helen Gross, a 17-year-old senior who was standing nearby. "Everybody's been working so hard."
Gross plays the role of Marilla Cuthbert, the prim older woman, who, with her brother, Matthew (played by sophomore Conner Poole-Scott), thought the orphanage was sending them a boy capable of helping them on the farm instead of the freckle-faced 11-year-old Anne.
"Marilla is not ready to accept Anne at first," said Gross, who wore make-up designed to highlight her furrowed brow with dark lines. "But she learns to love her later."
Inside the auditorium, senior Will Fyke, the props manager for the show, walked off the stage while 17-year-old senior Aiden Spellman sat behind a giant spotlight, waiting for his cue.
"It's not a big role," said Spellman, "but even the smallest roles are necessary."
"We have more than 40 kids involved with this production," said Theater Director Erin Sousa-Stanley as she gave members of the stage crew a few final directions. "We have lots of teams, lots of costumes and lots of props."
"And we have 25 different settings," she added, explaining that much of the set was built on wheels for easy maneuvering.
As the director readied the students for the rehearsal, the lights flickered, and then went out completely, and a voice whispered from the darkness, "Erin, the stage is beautiful."
When the lights came on, Doherty, as Anne, sat atop a carriage driven by Poole-Scott, in his role as Mathew Cuthbert.
As the two sat side-by-side, accompanied by sounds similar to the clopping of horses' hooves, Anne chattered non-stop while Poole-Scott moved his hands up and down in sync with the sound, holding a pair of reins.
"Isn't it splendid to think of all the things there are to find out about?" asks Doherty, as Anne. "It just makes me feel glad to be alive — it's such an interesting world. It wouldn't be half so interesting if we know all about everything, would it? There'd be no scope for imagination then, would there?"
The version of the play, adapted by Peter DeLaurier, is a family friendly story suitable for audiences of all ages, Sousa-Stanley said.
"Anne of Green Gables," which is suitable for all ages, opens tonight at 7 at Stonington High School with performances Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
