STONINGTON — The Stonington High School Class of 1983 will hold its 40th Reunion on Aug. 12 at 6 p.m., at the Portuguese Holy Ghost Society, 26 Main St., in the borough. The event will welcome alumni from other classes as well, including those from 1981 to 1985.
Tickets are available for purchase, with an RSVP requested by July 10. Limited tickets will also be available at the door. For more information, visit the Facebook group "SHS Class of '83 Reunion" or reach out via email at Stonington1983@yahoo.com.
