- Mikaela Lee Abernathy
- Asad Ali Ahmed
- Madison Aurora Allard
- Sandra Allen-Fernandez
- Vanessa Chanpoy Amkhamavong
- Hannah Rae Andersen
- Kelsea Cayne Anderson
- Kristina Isabel Baratta
- Martha Jane Bellet
- Adam Douglas Berger
- Sarah Dorothy Berger
- Josiah Devonne Blackman
- Loreli Stephanie Blinn
- Shayla Fay Breault
- Olivia Mae Bucko
- Brandon Peter Bull
- Jacob Alexander Bundesmann
- Emma Marie Cabrera
- Alexandra Xotchitl Canty
- Giulianna Marie Caradimos
- Brett Tyler Caron
- Aiyanna Marie Carter
- Noah Robin Christina
- Carissa Lee Church
- Emily Ann Clark
- Jackson Theodore Conlon
- Carly Elizabeth Constantine
- Oliver Kenyon Cooke
- Aaron Messiah Cruse-Aleman
- Anders Nils Dahl
- Sergio Felipe de Oliveira
- Nathaniel Olry deLabry
- Jacob Roger DelMonaco
- Kiera Grace Dempsey
- Mackenzie Rose DePietro
- Theodore Orion DeVeau
- Emma Sophia Diop
- Bobbie Celine Doherty
- David Arthur Duguay Jr
- Oscar William Durand
- Hayden Reid Dziuban-Kelley
- Cameron Thelonious Elenteny
- Cecilia Judith Erb
- Quinn Steven Felderman
- Lindsey T. Freitas
- Benjamin William French
- William Lester French
- Rachel Ellen Fretard
- Olivia Wynn Fuller
- Emily Anne Fulling
- William George Fyke
- Grace Caroline Gentilella
- Lance Richard Goddard
- Logan Joseph Goins
- Maddie Rose Gonzalez
- Jackson Towers Gothie
- Matthew Antonio Goulart
- Owen Edward Grant
- Helen Lockhart Gross
- Ryan Philip Gruczka
- Jackson Garfield Hayes
- Abigail Leigh Hibert
- Helena Lucia Hoinsky
- Connor Andrew Hultgren
- Brady Campbell Jefson
- Charles Hyunjin Joe
- Avaline Christina Johnson
- Brian Alexander Jones
- MaryGrace Kasprzak
- Lillian Marie Kelleher
- Molly Barrett Kulick
- Lydia Beata Laskey
- Joshua Arthur Lord
- Luke Michael Lowry
- Etta Katherine Lund
- Christian Louis Magalis
- Chloe Ann Main
- Rachael Elise Marseglia
- Evan Jack Marshall
- Jack Thomas Masakowski
- Benjamin Atticus Massengale
- Jessica Lynn Maynard
- Colin Ronald McAllister
- Annelise Carlson McGee
- Dhannon Marie McNeil
- Camryn Elizabeth McVeigh
- Catherine Kirk McWilliams
- Abigail Frances Miller
- Joshua Nowakowski Mooney
- Emma Noel Morrison
- Brady James Mullen
- Olivia Virginia Murphy
- Zoe Maddison Nahas
- Payton Edwin Neale
- Alyssa Nguyen
- Cameron John O'Connor
- Carleigh Robinson O'Keefe
- Gabrielle Renee Ocasio
- Connor Harley Olson
- Molly Josephine Olson
- Diya Patel
- MacKenzie Kay Pettegrow
- Quintin David Phillips
- Madeleine Rose Pimental
- Angelina Teresa Placencia
- Theresa Dian Pont
- Alexander Richard Quell
- Andrew Douglas Reck
- Delaney Greig Reck
- Nicholas James Reed
- Mackenzie Grace Riggs
- Porter Eva Rodriguez
- Mohamad Khaled Salha
- Caroline Ann Sanford
- Jack David Scahill
- Sarah Elizabeth Schoenecker
- Aidan Nicholas Schrage
- Ryan Matthew Shaw
- Marin Jane Singletary
- Timothy Aaron Smith
- Simron Kaur Somal
- Emma Lee Spathakis
- Aiden Richard Spelman
- Alex Jose Starr
- Sage Lauren Stefanski
- Lauren Noelle Sweeney
- Lucia Maria Tarallo
- Brandon Lawrence Tavares
- Connor Antonio Tavares
- Marshall Edwin Thibodeau
- Maggie Anne Thomas
- Conrad Joseph Tobiassen
- Gage Sebastian Trebilcock
- Christos Edward Tsiakiris
- Ryan George Turner
- Mathew Paul Urso
- Luka Burrows VanVlaenderen
- Tess Marisol Vickerman
- Clayton Isaac Walker
- William Lain Wholean
- Hope Aradhana Williams
- Alayna Elizabeth Wooten
- Mikayla Ryan Zaharie
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Athlete of the Week
Athlete of the Week: June 10
Sponsored by Antonino Auto Group: For the 2022-2023 school year, The Westerly Sun will be selecting high school Athletes of the Week. Voting closes on Tuesday at 9am and the top selection will be announced on Thursday. The nominees for the week ending June 10 are as follows:
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.