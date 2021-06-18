STONINGTON — There have been many lessons learned over the past two years for members of the Stonington High Class of 2021. They've experienced challenges unlike any of the seniors before them.
On Friday night at their commencement exercises, the graduates were urged to find the positives in those experiences, remember their roots and dare to be different as they forge ahead toward a bright future.
In a class containing numerous students with particularly unique characters, Class President Adam Rajab urged his classmates to embrace their odd side, stay true to who they are and be confident that it’s OK to be unusual.
“We are each different in our own ways, a collective group of creative geniuses who march to the beat of our own drums. We are the round pegs in the square hole,” he said, before highlighting the many personalities in the class.
“Be true to yourself,” he continued, “Be proud of who you are and dare to be a little different.”
Following a hard year that began with students learning virtually, oftentimes alone and indoors, the 169 members of the Class of 2021 were treated to an overcast but comfortable Friday evening backdrop that helped set a positive tone for the annual graduation ceremonies.
The program on Friday marked a return to tradition after a year for the seniors that was dominated by masks, social distancing and distance learning. Last June, members of the Class of 2020 celebrated in the parking lot of Olde Mistick Village with an outdoor, block party-style program that helped to maintain pandemic guidelines and social distancing.
With the Class of 2021 able to celebrate on Donald E. Palmer Field at Stonington High School, however, families were able to have a more normalized celebration to honor the graduating class.
It was a moment of joy for many, including Hartmut Doerwaldt, who said that the virtual experience only served to further unite members of his class and made celebrating together, many unmasked at school for the first time, even more rewarding.
“What we went through, from being completely virtual through the first half of the year to having my classmates all together like this, it makes you feel validated in a way you hadn’t. This is pretty special,” he said.
Lisa Pereira, who was in attendance to watch her son, Jacob, receive his diploma, said after experiencing a virtual-only ceremony a year ago when her daughter, Emily, graduated from Endicott College, it made the live celebration that much more meaningful for her family.
“With having lost the end of their junior year and the majority of this year, it’s been difficult for a lot of them. The students learn better in person and they have a need to be able to be social,” said Pereira. “To be together today, it means a lot to them.”
The ceremony featured a series of speeches from Rajab, salutatorian Rachel Sabbadini and valedictorian Taylor Donovan that encouraged their classmates to remember the past, be confident that they have the skills for what comes next and to each work toward building a better future.
Sabbadini told the graduating seniors that remembering the past will be important in many ways, including allowing them to not only reflect on where they had come from but to realize that what they’d learned and experienced had taught them to be resilient and provided them with the skills they needed to persevere.
She had her classmates look around to friends and family, asked them to reflect on the good times and recognize the support they have, and told them to never forget that as life’s challenges come their way.
“Remember, life is truly about the journey,” Sabbadini said. “While you remain focused on what the future holds, remember the moments leading up to it.”
Following the advice of Rajab, Donovan dared to go against the advice of Google as she joked in her speech and used clichés as the basis. With a creative twist, however, she connected those cliches — which included “don’t cry over spilt milk,” “everything happens for a reason” and “the rest is history” — to encourage the students to forge their own destiny.
“Everything happens for a reason, but you make that reason,” she said. “Believe you are the person who controls your own fate; you have the power to determine what the reason is.”
Keynote speaker Dane Lewis, a physical education and health teacher at Stonington High School and member of the SHS Class of 1977, offered the students “a few maxims” and words of wisdom as they adjust to adulthood in an ever-changing world. He told them to remember that money can’t buy happiness, to get a side hustle, to enjoy their work, to ignore the pressures of social media, to be OK seeking help, and to never forget those who helped them get there.
The 39-year educator, who is retiring after 26 consecutive years with Stonington schools, ended by encouraging each student to celebrate their successes no matter how big or small, to always promote and encourage diversity and to stay focused on the positives.
“Think of new challenges as an opportunity to learn and grow. You won’t always succeed, but you will always make future successes more frequent,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.