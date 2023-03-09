STONINGTON — The Stonington High School auditorium was filled with energy and excitement Wednesday night as students involved with this weekend's production of "Mamma Mia!” — the hit movie and Broadway musical based on the songs of the Swedish pop group Abba and centered on a mother-daughter bond — gathered for rehearsal.
Billed as a "rock 'n' roll romantic comedy" and an "electric, dance-filled production," Stonington High Drama's spring production features dozens of dancers, singers and musicians, and laughter, music and song was echoing from every corner of the auditorium.
On the stage — cheerfully designed to show a colorful, bright and breezy outdoor patio on a Grecian isle — a few of the student actors, wearing headsets, sang snippets of songs for sound checks. In the orchestra pit, musicians settled into their seats and began tuning their instruments.
Off to the side of the stage, Director Erin Sousa-Stanley stood chatting with Liz Hall, an "alumnae parent" who had popped by to show some of the props she'd discovered.
"Liz finds things at the last minute and always saves the day," said Stanley with a laugh, as she looked over a canary yellow beach chair someone brought by for the show.
Senior Will Fyke, 17, the props manager for "Mamma Mia!," said the show — more modern than the last several productions staged by Stonington Drama, has given him — and the backstage crew — the chance to branch out in the props department.
"I think I was at every discount store in Westerly last weekend," said Fyke with a laugh. "But we're having fun. Backstage is always fun."
There's plenty of fun on stage too, said a smiling Cate Statchen, who plays the role of Donna, the owner of the Greek Island hotel where much of the play takes place, famously played by Meryl Streep.
"It's my first leading role," said Statchen, 17, a Stonington High School junior who has been singing most of her life. "And it's been a really fun experience."
"I am Meryl Streep," she said with a laugh as she was joined by Junior Evan Anderson, 16, and sophomore Ella Wertz, 16.
Statchen and Anderson, who both love opera, said they began singing as 8-year-olds at Calvary Church in Stonington Borough under the direction of then-Music Director Joseph Ripka, and have been singing ever since.
"He taught us to sing," said Anderson, who plays the role of Rosie, one of Donna's pals and one of the three members of the girl-band Donna and the Dynamos.
"Our first show together was 'Little Mermaid Jr.'" said Statchen.
Wertz, who plays the role of Tanya, the third member of the band, said "Mamma Mia" marks her first time in a production.
"It's really been an amazing journey watching everyone morph into their roles," said Anderson, whose twin sister, Emory Anderson, is the dance captain for the show.
"We are having so much fun," said Anderson as the three tumbled together into a group hug. "They are my best friends and this has been the best dynamic ever."
Connor Poole-Scott, a 15-year-old sophomore who plays Sam, said he, too, has been having fun in rehearsals for "Mamma Mia!".
"Sam is quite the interesting character," said Poole-Scott, who gets to sing the iconic, "Knowing You, Knowing Me." "He's loved Donna for more than 25 years and then he gets back to the island and the memories come flooding back."
Katie Danaher, a 17-year-old junior who plays Donna's daughter, Sophie, said she's thrilled to be part of the cast of "Mamma Mia!" and thrilled to be singing.
"Singing is my everything," said Danaher, the lead singer of the local rock group, Pop!, and a longtime member of the Chorus of Westerly.
"I love my character too," said Danaher, who gets to sing a number of songs in the show. "It's easy to relate to Sophie because I am very close to my mom, too."
Sousa-Stanley said "Mamma Mia!" was the perfect choice for the spring show this year because it has brought such joy.
"With a soundtrack of songs we all know and love, what could be better?" she said in an email. "It is our hope that you will come listen to these uplifting songs and join us in the aisles for a dance or two."
"Mamma Mia," opens Friday with a 7 p.m. performance. Shows are also scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and are available online and at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.