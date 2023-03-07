STONINGTON — A Stonington High School custodian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on South Broad Street Monday night, a day shy of his 70th birthday.
Stonington police said Gary F. Piver, of 21 Cemetery Road, was on a bicycle driving west in the area of 210 S. Broad St. around 10:45 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle they described as a dark gray Toyota SUV. The police said Piver was thrown from the bicycle and suffered serious injuries, but the driver of the Toyota left the scene without notifying emergency responders or rendering aid.
Piver had been heading home from work when the crash occurred, officials confirmed.
He was taken by ambulance to Westerly Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Life Star Medical Helicopter was initially called but could not respond before Piver had succumbed to his injuries.
A longtime employee of the school district, Piver is the uncle of Joshua Piver, a 1996 graduate of Stonington High School who was killed in the attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. He would have celebrated his 70th birthday today, according to information provided by police.
The road was closed for several hours following the crash as members of the Regional Accident Reconstruction Team, which consists of officers from Stonington, Ledyard and Groton Town police, conducted the initial investigation. The investigation remains ongoing, the police said.
Stonington police are asking any witnesses or those with information to contact the Stonington Police Department at 860-599-4411.
