STONINGTON — When Katherine Glenn was staring at her computer screen from home at the end of her sophomore year, her biggest regret wasn’t anything that she had said in the first part of her high school career. Instead, it was the things she had not.
Speaking before classmates during the annual commencement ceremonies at Stonington High School on Tuesday evening, Glenn, the Class of 2022 valedictorian, said she’d learned from her early silence and encouraged her fellow graduates to follow in her footsteps and let their voices be heard.
“When we don’t use our voices, we run the greater risk of losing our power. We are all qualified to speak, to share our thoughts and opinions,” Glenn said. “Do not let fear force you into silence. Now more than ever, the greatest combat to the injustices we see on our news feeds everyday are our own voices.”
Skies were overcast at the start of the 2022 commencement ceremony, but the limited sunshine did not wash the smiles off the faces of graduates or the family and friends who filled the stands at Donald E. Palmer Field. The 159 members of the graduating class were able to celebrate with a capacity crowd, enjoying the open-air ceremony.
It was anything but a “storybook” four years for members of the class, who entered high school expecting a normal experience before plans were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but salutatorian and Class President Sophia Fernholz encouraged her fellow graduates to make each experience unique, to embrace the relationships made along the way and to create their own fairy tales.
“To the graduating seniors, I encourage each of you to reflect upon the path you chose, the people who helped you as you crafted your pages, and the lessons you learned along the way,” Fernholz said.
Over the past four years, Fernholz said each member of the Class of 2022 had completed their own unique journeys. Despite the challenges, many of these also ended in success. After all, she said, there are few classes that can cite such an incredible variety of athletic, academic, music, art and other achievements.
The class entered with blank pages, the first sentence of which she reminded her classmates were then filled with “an annoying but important” activity, which showed the students from day one to accept help and work together in order to accomplish their goals.
From those lessons, each student went down their own paths before coming together again on Tuesday evening to celebrate the momentous occasion together .
Some stories, such as the story of the boys soccer champions, tell of success. Others don’t have a happy ending — she recalled the field hockey playoff loss on Nov. 20 which dashed her hopes of a championship — but she said no matter the story, all the graduating students have a reason to be proud. She encouraged them to accept help, no matter what the next step in life may bring, and to make every story end well, no matter what challenges are met along the way.
“Show compassion, find only fairy tales and embrace relationships in your lives, even those you never see coming,” she said.
At the request of SHS Principal Mark Friese, the keynote speaker, members of the school's Chamber Choir serenaded attendees with “The Answer Lies Within.” Friese, who is retiring following a 22-year career with Stonington Public Schools and 22-year career with the U.S. Navy, said the song contains an important message for graduates that they have the tools they need, and it all lies within.
Each student may have a different path to walk and may seek different goals, whether it be going into business immediately following graduation, heading to the armed forces, going to college or even taking a less familiar path that leads to a career change in 15 years, but he said they should all feel confident that they have everything they need to succeed within themselves.
“Not all of our students have straight A’s or take honors courses, and yet some of those still go onto college, do a complete transformation and excel,” he said. “Other graduates have gone on to open their own businesses, right after high school.”
No matter which direction life brings each graduate, Friese said the lyrics to the song are a reminder that everyone has what they need to find their way.
“Your stories, while all different, are all also very similar,” Friese said. “To take some poetic liberty from the end of the song, ‘you’ve got the future on your side; I know you are going to be fine; I know whatever you decide, you are going to shine.’ The answer lies in each and every one of you.”
Members of the Class of 2022 also used graduation as an opportunity to present a gift to the school community. The class has purchased and will soon have a welcome sign installed at the entrance to Spellman Drive.
Fernholz and Friese each said it was a fitting gift for a class that faced a crisis and overcame it to leave a lasting impression that included sports championships, academic accomplishments, music and stage awards and a whole lot more.
Everyone will have their own journey, and simply surviving high school should be considered a major accomplishment for others in the class who managed to find their path against all odds. For every success story ending with an award, there are several that don’t — but Glenn encouraged everyone to remember that their voices deserve to be heard.
She encouraged her fellow students to look back at how much they have changed in just four years, and to realize that even if they haven’t accomplished what they’d hoped for, there is still a whole life awaiting them to carve new paths and achieve new dreams. No matter where life goes, she encouraged everyone to write their own stories and be proud to tell them.
“As we graduate, we are entering a new chapter where we are bound to nothing and capable of everything, and I can’t wait to see what each of us can do,” Glenn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.