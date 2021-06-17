STONINGTON — It had been a difficult year for Stonington High seniors Taylor Donovan and Rachel Sabbadini, the Class of 2021 valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively. Like so many others across the state, their lives were brought to a halt by a worldwide pandemic that kept them from participating in the usual extracurricular activities and forced them to learn from home.
The two top students never wavered or backed away from the challenge, SHS Principal Mark Friese said, using the skills they’d developed both in the classroom and as active participants in a number of community programs to remain focused and continue to perform academically at the highest possible level.
“With our policy, the students are not told where they rank, which is done to help students focus more on learning than competing. That never mattered for either of these young women,” Friese said with a smile. “They had a vision, they knew where they wanted to be and they knew what it would take to get there. Both are incredibly talented and have earned the recognition.”
The announcement was an emotional one for Donovan in particular, the class valedictorian said this week, and she wasn’t expecting it when Friese gave her the news in a somewhat clever way. Donovan said she was called to his office at the end of math class one day and Friese began to discuss with her the importance of self-motivation and staying focused.
Concerned the reason for the lecture may not be good, Donovan said she was shocked when he ended it with, “and that’s why you are the valedictorian.”
“I called my mom (Millie Donovan) and we cried on the phone,” she said. “For the past year, it has been hard for a lot of us. To have this tangible evidence that we had gotten through it, it made me feel like everything we had done this past year was truly for something.”
There are many similarities between Donovan and Sabbadini, both 18-year-olds who came through the school system together as classmates at Deans Mill School and Mystic Middle School before ending up at SHS. Each has a long track record of success in the classroom and as school leaders, with Donovan serving as president and Sabbadini as vice president of the school’s Spanish National Honor Society this past year.
Friese noted that they both took advanced-placement courses for nearly every subject, and Sabbadini had even managed to juggle seven such courses during her senior year. They both showed a unique drive, he said, and the ability to excel at anything they put their mind to.
But each also has their own unique interests, and both Donovan and Sabbatini have forged their own paths on their way to the top of the class.
Born in Massachusetts to Ken and Millie Donovan, Taylor moved to the community when she was 2 years old. She said her family has been her support system and credited her parents and her brother, Christian Donovan, with helping to provide her with the strength needed to overcome adversity.
It’s worth noting that Christian Donovan earned the title of salutatorian for the SHS Class of 2019. Not to be outdone, Taylor managed to follow in his footsteps on her way to carving her own legacy, though she will tell you that wasn’t necessarily her goal.
“We have been incredibly fortunate to have two gifted children who have always been self-driven and supported one another,” said Ken Donovan, a doctor with L+M Hospital who Taylor credited with teaching her the importance of maintaining a strong work ethic. “By the time Taylor had reached high school, we saw her success performing as a dancer and her success in advanced classes, and we knew this was a possibility for her.”
Outside the classroom, Taylor Donovan is an established ballet dancer who has worked with the Eastern Connecticut Ballet in East Lyme for the past five years, recently completing her program with a senior soloist performance. She has also used her talents as captain of the school’s flag squad, commonly known as the color guard, and implemented a choreographed routine for the squad in the past couple years.
Donovan has also served as a member of student government all four years, including as secretary in the past year, was part of the school’s chapters of the National Honor Society and the Tri-M Music Honor Society, and performed with the SHS Chamber Singers and Keynotes programs.
A lifelong resident of Stonington, Sabbatini’s schedule is just as busy and her resume equally as impressive.
The youngest of two daughters born to Fernando and Lisa Sabbatini, Rachel also praised her parents for providing a support system that allowed her to not only succeed, but thrive with the opportunities that she has had.
Lisa Sabbatini said Thursday that she felt an overwhelming joy when she was informed of her daughter being named salutatorian, and said that while “it was a pleasant surprise for our family, it wasn’t surprising that she got there.”
“It’s hard to pinpoint just when we knew this was a possibility. For me, it’s just been something I’ve seen in her since birth,” she said. “Rachel has never needed to be given motivation. From the moment she took on any activity, she always gave it her all and then some.”
Outside the classroom, Sabbatini is known in the community for her athletic prowess and determination. Despite often being smaller than other players, she excelled as a soccer player and was an integral part of the school’s girls soccer team. In middle school she even played as part of the U.S. Olympic Development Program.
She was also a member of the school’s track and field and lacrosse teams, including serving as captain of the girls lacrosse team this past year. Off the field, Sabbatini has served as treasurer of her class for all four years and was treasurer of the school’s National Honor Society as well.
“I have been so fortunate to have a great support system around me, and I feel that’s what really helped me to have this kind of success,” Sabbatini said.
The two top students each have ambitious goals as they move on to bigger challenges. Donovan is heading to Duke University in the fall where she plans to begin undeclared but hopes to focus on humanities with an eye on English as a major and a desire to continue dancing ballet. Sabbatini will be a freshman at Villanova University and is considering majors in environmental science and business with a desire to minor in Spanish.
No matter where the two go, Friese said he knows both will continue to find success.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that both of these young women are well on their way to great things in life,” Friese said.
