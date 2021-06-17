STONINGTON — For Stonington High senior Lucas Huesman, athletics have always come naturally. From the time he was in elementary school, Huesman had success on the field with sports including football and soccer, drawing attention from coaches across the community because of his talent.
But for Huesman, 18, something was still missing. The member of the SHS Class of 2021 said he felt pressure to be a leader and take over games, a feeling that even with his talents he said he was never comfortable with.
That’s when he found a home in the world of competitive cycling — and he hasn’t looked back on his way to earning recognition as a nationally ranked cyclist as a junior competitor before making the leap to the Pro-Am circuit.
“It has been a unique experience with cycling; the cycling community wasn’t as small as I would have thought,” Huesman said this week. “I now have friends across the state and even other parts of the country. There was just something about the cycling community that made me feel welcomed, like I was truly part of a family.”
It’s been a challenging year for Huesman following a pandemic that sidelined him and nearly every other competitive cyclist, but he’s back on the road, and the soon-to-be graduate has ambitions of continuing to climb the ranks in the cycling world while also pursuing a degree in environmental engineering at Colorado State University in the fall and continuing to develop his talents as a musician.
SHS Principal Mark Friese said this week that Huesman has been a shining example for his classmates during his time at the school, leading by example and showing what the students can achieve if they put their mind to it.
“His success has been incredible and his growth has been a pleasure to watch,” Friese said. “Just the amount of personal dedication he has towards his craft and his ability to motivate himself, that’s what makes him special. Most would need the roar of the crowd or a pat on the back, but he continues to work hard without it, day in and day out.”
Huesman, the youngest of three children born to Chris and Julia Huesman, first entered the cycling world at the age of 13, and almost immediately found a team after meeting with Aiden Charles and joining Charles’ CT Cycling Advancement Program, a training and networking business based out of Middletown, Conn., that aims to improve interest and provide opportunities for youth cyclists. In his first year, he managed to find some early success and qualified for a spot in the national championships.
Over the next several years, Huesman found a connection with team coach Dave Hoyle, whom he described as “a second father.” He said Hoyle showed him the ropes and provided him the knowledge and skills to turn the corner and quickly become competitive.
Before he knew it, Huesman was traveling the country and participating in races in states including New York, Florida, Maryland and Arizona on his way to earning a national rank as the fifth out of 3,000 qualifying junior cyclists in 2019 and placing 11th overall during the national championship that year. Huesman’s success that year ultimately led to his being selected to travel to Belgium when he was 16, where he joined three other top junior cyclists that participated in a homestay in the city of Erpe-Mere, where they would ride to events each day and return to enjoy the local culture at night.
“All of it has been such a great experience for me,” he said. “I am very thankful for the fact that cycling has allowed me to travel to different parts of the world and it has helped open my eyes to different cultures.”
Charles said Thursday that Huesman’s success to this point has been the result of his determination and drive. He said that while Huesman has shown he has a competitive edge that comes naturally, he has also remained a level-headed, soft-spoken and humble individual who has led by example.
“When it comes to a sport like this, those with the right drive often have an aggressive nature at times because that is what makes them successful. That hasn’t been the case with Lucas,” Charles said. “He came to us as a quiet kid who you could barely get a sentence out of, and while he’s grown into a leader, he remains soft-spoken and polite.”
While great in a race, Huesman’s success also extends far beyond his cycle.
Balancing travel with his academics, Friese indicated that Huesman has remained in the top 10% of his class through the years. He is also a gifted musician, with a background that includes as saxophonist in the school’s jazz band and a member of chorus. He also served as the president of the school’s chapter of the Tri-M Music Honor Society over the past year.
When asked what the future may hold, Huesman said he recently joined a domestic pro team based in New York led by Jamison Cannondale and plans to race this summer in New York City, including traveling to Harlem for a competition almost immediately after graduating.
He said he wants to see where the sport may take him, but also has ambitions of earning his degree and getting into a career in wastewater management.
“Although I’m often very busy, I’ve made sure to always find time for school. I know how important it is,” Huesman said. “I know what I can do and I know what my limits are, and that isn’t going to change in college.”
