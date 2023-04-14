MYSTIC — The Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut and the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce will partner to host the “State of Groton & Stonington” presentation and forum on Friday, April 28, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Hilton Mystic, 20 Coogan Blvd.
The morning’s dais will feature Stonington First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough, City of Groton Mayor Keith Hedrick, and Town of Groton Manager John Burt. Presenters will share information about economic development projects, education, and other notable activities, as well as answer guest questions.
Cost is $35; $25 for chamber members and includes a hot breakfast. Tickets are available at MysticChamber.org or ChamberECT.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.