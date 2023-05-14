STONINGTON — Jill Senior, director of Stonington’s Recycling & Solid Waste Management Office, will be the guest speaker at a free public program Wednesday at the La Grua Center, sponsored by the Stonington Garden Club.
Senior’s talk, “Waste Not Stonington,” will focus on several innovative programs for food, textiles, and trash collection in Stonington have resulted in the lowest per capita rate of waste in all of Connecticut.
Senior has recently completed a fully updated Recycling and Disposal Guide for Stonington residents, which will be distributed for the first time after her talk on Wednesday from 5 to 6 p.m.
Passionate about continuing the vision of her mentor, John Phetteplace, whose position she assumed upon his retirement a year ago, Jill will outline her plans for the future, both in terms of collection and the ultimate disposal of waste.
She hopes these plans will position Stonington as a model for other municipalities. She will also discuss the vital role of the Stonington Transfer Station in the disposal of a vast range of household items, of which many of us may be unaware.
About Jill Senior
Jill Senior began her career with the Town of Stonington nine years ago in the Finance Department. Three years ago, Jill made a career change, moved over to Solid Waste Management, and was promoted to director last year upon John Phetteplace’s retirement after 34 years. Prior to her employment with the town, Jill was a senior partner in a commercial printing systems integrator engineering firm. Passionate about sustainable, green, and innovative methods to reduce the amount of waste generated in the town, Ms. Senior has high hopes for the future.
About the Stonington Garden Club
The Stonington Garden Club is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization whose purpose is to educate and encourage interest in the environment and conservation, support community projects, and stimulate the knowledge and love of gardening. For almost 100 years, the club has had a lasting and positive impact on the community, and its members take great pride in the Stonington community and its environs. For more information or to inquire about membership, please visit www.stoningtongardenclub.org.
