STONINGTON — The Stonington Free Library will offer curbside pickup of books beginning Monday, June 1. Holds can be placed on a patron’s online library account by emailing stonlib@stoningtonfreelibrary.org or calling 860-535-0658, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
When a requested item is ready to be picked up, patrons will receive a call or email. Items will be put in a bag with the patron’s name on it and left on a table outside in good weather or placed in the trunk of the car by a member of the staff after receiving a call from the patron from the library's driveway.
The book drop will reopen Tuesday, May 26. Returned books will be placed in quarantine for 72 hours before being returned to shelves. Overdue fines are waived until Aug. 31.
Visit stoningtonfreelibrary.org for more information.
