STONINGTON — A number of teachers in the school district have been directed by administrators to remove any LGBTQ+ flags from their classrooms on the advice of district attorneys who warned that the flags may be considered political statements.
Stonington Education Association President Michael Freeman, who heads the union, asked teachers to comply with the requests that come from Superintendent of Schools Mary Anne Butler and added that Butler has been receptive to concerns about the policy and has already set a meeting in November to discuss the matter.
“Superintendent Mary Anne Butler and I have had an in-person meeting, (exchanged) emails and numerous text messages over the last couple weeks. She has been gracious enough to allow me to attend a meeting with the leadership and legal counsel of the district,” Freeman said in an email to union members. “As with anything in the school district, we are embarking on a process to clarify what is going on. Such a process takes time.”
The matter was brought to the attention of teachers in an email to all union members earlier this week. In his first email to union members, which was shared with The Sun, Freeman told teachers that those who were instructed to take down flags were notified as part of a directive from Butler and the central office staff.
He asked that teachers comply, but that they also notify him of the size and location of the item that was asked to be removed.
An initial email from Freeman had caused an unintended stir, with teachers expressing concern that the requests infringed upon freedom of speech and was not supportive of some of the district’s students. Concerns both ways led to several speakers voicing opinions during the public comment period at the Board of Education meeting Thursday evening.
Assistant Superintendent Tim Smith said Friday that a parent in the district raised concerns recently that pride flags were displayed in some classrooms, and that doing so may be in violation of a district policy against displaying political materials in the classroom.
Smith said the district has since received a number of concerns regarding the request to remove the flags as well, with those in favor of allowing them to remain on display arguing that the flags are not intended as a political symbol but rather is one designed to promote acceptance and inclusion.
“In response, the administration reviewed the circumstances at issue and made fact-specific decisions, in collaboration with the teacher and the building principal, regarding the display of materials in a particular space,” Smith said. “Stonington Public Schools remains dedicated to its diversity, equity and inclusion goals, and we take seriously any concerns regarding our instructional environment.”
In a follow up email to the union, Freeman also expressed concerns that teachers did not feel a clarifying explanation was coming fast enough. He indicated his initial email was intended to inform, and urged staffers to remain patient.
District administrations, union officials and attorneys are expected to meet privately on Nov. 10 to discuss the matter further. Freeman said he will continue to work to resolve the issue “using data and intelligent conversation and not based solely on emotion.”
Smith said the district will continue to listen to all involved and would seek a compromise that protects everyone’s rights, allows education to remain impartial and assures the district maintains an environment where everyone can feel welcome.
“We will continue to work collaboratively with teachers, staff, parents and students to ensure every classroom is a space where all are welcome, accepted and valued,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.