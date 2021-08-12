STONINGTON — For years, a set of dead end water transmission mains in Pawcatuck have posed a concern to firefighters in the community, leaving officials worried that firefighters would not have adequate resources in an emergency if one of the lines were to break. Nearly $2 million in federal funding recently earmarked for the town may finally help provide a solution.
Stonington was recently selected as one of five eastern Connecticut communities to receive funding as part of the latest round of Community Project Funding grants approved by members of the House Appropriations Committee. The funding, which includes $7.9 million for eastern Connecticut including $1.95 million for Stonington, will still need final approval before it will be made available but has cleared the first major hurdle, officials said.
First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough and Pawcatuck Fire Chief Kevin Burns, who also serves as the district’s fire marshal, each said the approval is an important first step toward addressing a longstanding issue in the community.
“The town has wanted to improve the water mains and address an issue that has been a real concern to firefighters,” Chesebrough said. “There are several locations that rely on public water and a water line break in this area could impact elderly residents and local businesses, and it currently leaves the fire department with inadequate resources in the event of a serious fire.”
The problem has long been one that fire officials have sought to resolve, but repair costs and other constraints have prevented the town and the Westerly Water Department, which provides services to Pawcatuck, from being able to take on repairs itself.
Burns said that the problem includes two major trouble points; dead ends in water lines along River Road that has been subject to considerable development and growth in recent years and, perhaps more concerning, a section of Route 1 which services the Stonington Police Department, Stonington High School, Davis Standard and Stonington Arms.
In a letter to Courtney written in request of the grant, Burns explained that if either water system were to shut down, town officials would be forced to consider evacuations -- including for a potentially large population of elderly, less mobile residents.
“In the event of a water shut down in this area, fire sprinklered buildings would need to be evacuated due to the lack of fire protection,” he said.
The solution, Burns said, lies in engineer reports that call for connecting the line along River Road to the line on Route 1, creating a water loop and completing the dead end connections in both areas. The engineering report also noted that both of the lines also use unlined cast iron pipes well below the American Waterworks Standards, leaving the areas with inadequate volume and water pressure needed for fire protection.
Chesebrough noted that while there has not been an emergency to this point, it is important that the town finally resolve the problem and address the underlying issues.
“While no such break has occurred, the number of populations potentially impacted is noteworthy,” Chesebrough said. “These locations rely on public water particularly for fire protection purposes and a water line breakage in this area can impact public safety.”
The grant was the direct result of work by town staff, and leadership by Burns and other fire officials to help make the problem known. Courtney said the federal funding will serve to address an important water infrastructure need and is vital for the community’s safety, as well as to support future development.
“We worked closely with leaders in town government and the nonprofit sector to support these local projects, and this is a big step forward in making it final,” Courtney said in a press release following the recent committee approval. “There’s more work to go until this budget becomes law, but this is where the process begins, and it’s off to a great start for eastern Connecticut.”
