STONINGTON — Curious about how electric vehicles work or want insight on future trends? Interested in learning more about styles of heat pumps and the best way to make your home both energy and cost-efficient?
Answers may be waiting for you at the first-ever Stonington Energy Fair on March 25 at Mystic Aquarium’s Milne Research Center.
Officials said the program will include booths and demonstrations that give local business owners a chance to explain the benefits of going electric and how the community should think strategically about migrating from existing fossil fuel-based systems.
"The amount of federal and state money being pumped into the alternative energy space is quite astounding,” said Kevin Bowdler, a member of the EDC. “At the same time, it is super confusing as to who can receive what and how do you go about claiming the various rebates and tax credits that are available."
The Stonington Energy Fair aims to provide attendees with the knowledge and tools to make informed decisions about transitioning from their fossil fuel-based systems over the next 10 years.
The fair is a collaboration between the Stonington Climate Change Taskforce and the Economic Development Commission. The fair is free and will be held between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on March 25 at the aquarium’s Milne Research Center, 55 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
More information can be found at stoningtonenergy.com.
— Sun staff
