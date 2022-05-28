STONINGTON — Stonington dog owners have until June 30 to license dogs.
Licenses are available in the Town Clerk’s Office, 152 Elm St., Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Licenses also may be renewed through the town hall drop box or the mail with the proper paperwork and a self-addressed two-stamp return envelope.
The cost of a license is $8 for a neutered or spayed dog and $19 for non-altered dogs. After June 30, by state law, there will be an additional late charge of $1 per month, for each month a dog, over the age of six months, is not licensed. If the dog is not licensed, the dog warden may issue a fine in addition to the cost of the license.
By state law, all dogs must be licensed every year. Proof of a current rabies vaccination is required when applying for the license.
For more information, call 860-535-5060 or visit stonington-ct.gov/town-clerk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.