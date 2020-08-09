STONINGTON — Greg Howard is the endorsed Republican candidate for the 43rd district State Representative seat and will face Democrat Kate Rotella this November. Howard is currently employed as a detective in the Stonington Police Department. He was endorsed by local Republican legislators throughout southeastern Connecticut, along with endorsements from both Stonington and North Stonington Republican Town Committees.
Shaun Mastroianni announced his withdrawal from the race.
“After Rep. Rotella protested outside our Stonington Police Department and having voted twice against our police choosing politics and votes over the people of Stonington, I have decided to step aside and allow a uniquely qualified candidate run for the house seat," Mastroianni said. "Greg Howard is highly regarded throughout our community and has been a leader not only in law enforcement but also in organizing youth football as a mentor and will serve our community with the same leadership and compassion he has exemplified in the past. His decision to seek election allows me to turn my attention to other positions where I can continue to serve in our communities. I will be an active member of his campaign committee and look forward to seeing him elected as the Representative for Stonington and North Stonington.”
“After the direction the legislature has taken over the last few months I felt compelled to enter the raise to bring the voice of the people to the 43rd District. I am focused and ready to serve the people of the district alongside Sen. [Heather] Somers,” Howard said. “My experience will help to bridge divides and bring solutions back to the citizens of our communities. I want to thank Shaun Mastroianni for his selfless leadership, his endorsement and I look forward to discussing the issues most important to the citizens of the 43rd District in the coming months.”
Brett Mastroianni, chairman of the North Stonington Republican Town Committee added, “I am thrilled that Greg has made the decision to enter the race and that our team remains united behind him with Shaun leading the charge. Greg brings compassion, determination and caring that is lacking from Rep. Rotella. Our committee is certain we have a winning team with Howard joining Sen. Somers to represent the good people of Stonington and North Stonington with independent thinking, dedication, hard work and understanding."
