STONINGTON — Board of Education Chairman Farouk Rajab will look to unseat three-term Republican state Sen. Heather Somers in the fall, while Pawcatuck resident Ashley Gillece, a 16-year member of the Stonington Democratic Town Committee, will challenge state Rep. Greg Howard to represent the newly redrawn 43rd district.
Rajab and Gillece formally kicked their campaigns off this week as they received endorsements from the Stonington Democratic Town Committee. Both will face tough competition from Somers and Howard, who are both established in Hartford, but said they are ready for the challenge and look forward to working with voters and constituents to assure a bright future for the community.
“We are embarking on this journey together as a community for the future of our children, and to ensure that our standard of living, our children’s standard of living and our grandchildren’s standard of living remains vibrant and successful,” Rajab said after receiving the nomination. “Today’s vote is about all of us moving forward in unity to achieve a better future, a more equitable and affordable future.”
For Rajab, the decision to run was based on desire to serve his community at a higher level and a belief that Somers, a Groton resident, doesn’t represent the district’s values.
The 20-year town resident, husband and father of three said earlier this year that he spoke with his wife, Dima, and received incredible support from her and the couple’s three adult children in exploring a possible run. Rajab is the general manager of the Providence Marriott Downtown and the past chairman of the Rhode Island Hospitality Association, having served through 2021. Rajab has a degree in finance and banking from the Arab College in Amman, Jordan.
He said he is “all in” and hopes to focus on establishing an affordable and quality standard of living, creating good-paying jobs, ensuring the protection of women’s rights, improving college affordability, easing tax burden on seniors, instituting universal pre-K education and protecting Connecticut’s shorelines and open spaces.
Rajab said he hopes to take a collaborative approach and said he hopes to reach across the aisle to do what’s best for those in the 18th Senate district.
“This will not be an easy fight for Democrats, but with Roe v. Wade under attack and a Republican Party that is growing more and more extreme, anything other than success isn’t acceptable. I’m looking forward to protecting choice, growing the middle class, and making our communities more affordable.”
Somers announced her intent to seek a fourth term in March, saying she is focused on aiding state and local businesses as inflation creates widespread challenges and business owners continue to face a growing array of economic challenges.
“Eastern Connecticut families and small businesses face enormous challenges with historic inflation, skyrocketing gas prices, perennial tax increases and an anti-business attitude emanating from one-party control in Hartford,” Somers said in a press release. “That is why I am proud of my work to cut through the noise and advance solutions to deliver tax relief, protect parents’ rights, lower health care costs, support small businesses, keep communities safe and hold Hartford and quasi-public agencies accountable to the taxpayers and consumers.”
Somers was first elected to the Connecticut State Senate in 2016, then was reelected in both 2018 and 2020, defeating Democratic challenger Bob Statchen in both contests. The 55-year-old mother of three, who lives in Groton City with her husband, Mark, began her career in public service in 2003 when she was elected to the Groton Town Council.
In seeking reelection, Somers points to her track record passing legislation that includes repealing taxes on retirement income and diesel fuel, protecting the environment, preventing damaging cuts to education, combating the opioid epidemic, prioritizing women’s health, protecting women from sexual harassment and domestic violence, providing care for first responders with PTSD and more.
In the race for the 43rd House district, Gillece is a newcomer to the ballot but is certainly no stranger to Connecticut politics.
A single mother and longtime Pawcatuck resident, she has been involved locally for 16 years and has served as a member of the Stonington Charter Revision Commission, as well as working on numerous Democratic campaigns and committees.
Gillece said she is running to be a strong voice for women’s rights and to represent working-class families across the district. She said she would focus on providing affordable health care, including for mental health, seek to aid those affected by the opioid crisis and fight for veterans who are not receiving the services they deserve.
“Like many in the 43rd, I have watched multiple bills be voted on in Hartford over the past two years that do not align with what I believe is best for our district,” she said. “Recent ‘no’ votes on abortion protections, as well as a state budget that included over $600 million in tax breaks for middle-class families, has led me to this point where I need to stand up for those whose voices have not been heard.”
To earn the seat, she will need to defeat Howard, a Stonington police detective who defeated Democrat Kate Rotella in 2020. Howard has been recognized by House leadership as the only freshman named a ranking member of a legislative committee, the Public Safety and Security committee, and he also sits on the Appropriations Committee and Judiciary Committee.
“In my first term, I have made it a point to work across party lines, creating bipartisan relationships that benefit my constituents and help get critical legislation passed by the General Assembly,” he said. “I also know sometimes, I must represent and vote my district and not be beholden to a political party, but there is a lot more we can do and I look forward to making sure our state government is working for the people, not against them.”
Howard said he was proud of his work to improve affordability for state residents by supporting the scheduled phase-out of the state tax on pensions and annuities, protecting the local shellfish industry, working to preserve local control of zoning and being a vocal advocate for improved public safety that addresses rise in juvenile crime.
He said the state will also need to continue to work toward improving student achievement post-pandemic and aiding businesses in recovery.
“We need to make sure the thousands of children who might be struggling with achievement get the assistance they need so that the gap doesn’t increase or they slip through the cracks,” he said.
