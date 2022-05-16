STONINGTON — The Stonington Community Rowing Center unveiled a new name, the Jim Dietz Rowing Center, for its soon-to-be constructed rowing facility on the Mystic River.
A six-time Olympian, three as an athlete and three as a coach, from 1967 to 1983, Dietz won 45 U.S. national championship and 37 Canadian national championship titles, medaled twice at the world championships and four times at the Pan American games. He had a similar level of success coaching collegiate and national teams. In 2010, Dietz was inducted into the U.S. Rowing National Hall of Fame.
Locally, Dietz was the head coach at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy from 1985 to 1995. He founded the successful Thames River Sculls in 1987. From 1995 to 2018, Dietz coached the University of Massachusetts women’s rowing program and led the team to 16 Atlantic-10 Conference championships, 18 Dad Vail Regatta championships, two second-place finishes at the NCAA championships, and a first-place finish in the Henley Women’s Regatta in England.
In 1999, Dietz co-founded the All-American Rowing Camp, which offers coaching worldwide.
Earlier this year, Will Castle, the Stonington rowing steering committee member and former Dietz rower, asked John Thornell, Stonington director of rowing, about recognizing Dietz through the project. Thornell proposed the “Jim Dietz Rowing Center” name and the pair set a fundraising goal of $1 million.
“We have raised over $700,000 towards our goal,” Thornell said. “Overall, we have raised more than half of the $2.5 million budgeted for the project. It’s exciting to see momentum building on both the park and rowing center projects.”
The Jim Dietz Rowing Center will encompass the Hart Perry Boathouse, an indoor training center, change rooms, meeting area, outdoor amphitheater, trophy room, offices and a rowing dock. The center will be located at the Greenmanville Avenue property in Mystic that the town of Stonington purchased in 2016.
“The honor of having the rowing center built in my name is the apex of a lifetime of enjoyment in the sport of rowing,” Dietz said. “I have found fulfillment in every stroke taken and every athlete coached. The lessons I learned about teamwork, dedication and respect have served me for a lifetime. I hope this new rowing center will give future generations the same experiences and enjoyment that I have had in the sport.”
The naming of the center complements the boathouse named after the late Hart Perry, and brings two longtime rowing friends together again.
“I have always supported Hart,” Dietz said. “And I look forward to continue supporting him with this project.”
To learn more about this community project, visit stoningtoncommunityrowing.org.
