STONINGTON — The people, places, and events that are the fabric of Stonington, Pawcatuck, and Mystic come alive in a new pop-up book that combines both whimsy and reverence.
"The Pop-Up Book of Stonington" is the work of the same team that presented "The Pop-Up Book of Westerly" last year: Lisa Konicki, president of Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, returned to her role as publication producer, and she was joined again by artist Susan Pfeifer Scala, who did the illustrations, and paper engineer, Bruce Foster. All profits from sales of the book will go to charity.
Careful readers will find the likenesses of stalwart community supporters who have passed on, such as Sam Cherenzia, who played an instrumental role in helping to get the annual Pawcatuck River Duck Race started when he contributed the use of his company's equipment. Angie Smith and her husband, Artie, can be found on a bench enjoying treats in front of Mel's Downtown Creamery.
Then there are those whose work on local events continues: Rudi Hauser Jr. is on a boat in the river during the duck race, Jen Brinton can be found driving one of her Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island trucks.
"We tried to make it personal and include little things. Every neighborhood is special and the people that make up those neighborhoods and work to make them better are special," Konicki said during a recent interview.
Father Dennis Perkins can be seen as part of a pop-up depicting St. Michael Church in Pawcatuck, where he serves as pastor. Each of the 67 pop-ups were sponsored by individuals, families, and businesses.
Included in the Stonington Borough section of the book are the viaduct, Stonington Free Library, "active" cannon balls, and former state Sen. Andy Maynard.
"A lot of people don’t know they are in the book … we have to include people to make the villages seem vibrant, and it's kind of nice to have real people," Konicki said.
Notable pop-ups include ones depicting the Charles W. Morgan, Stonington Lighthouse Museum and Mystic River Bridge. Juno the beluga whale, an octopus, New England Science & Sailing Foundation boats on the water, and a Mystic Seaport campus fold-out are all also featured.
Work on the book started about a year ago. Foster, the paper engineer, who lives in Texas, was taken to each location that was later featured in the book.
The town's history and culture are reflected by depictions of the Velvet Mill, LaGrua Center and three farms. Efforts were made to keep the book as up to date as possible. A section on Olde Mistick Village features a moving version of the water wheel that was recently reinstalled. Ducks in the pond next to the water wheel also move.
The book also reflects recent facade improvements at Mia's Cafe in Pawcatuck.
The Mystic Aquarium page features a jumping seal along with Juno and the octopus. The page also shows a pre-COVID-19 crowd surrounding the aquarium's popular touch tank.
"When you look at the art work, what's striking is how crowded the scene is because normally it’s a bustling area for families and children," Konicki said.
The only reference to the pandemic is a banner with the message "Community Strong" that was put up last spring over the Mystic River Bridge.
"We included that as nod to 2020. It just made perfect sense. It's a positive and timeless message, so we were glad to include that," Konicki said.
The Mystic Outdoor Art Festival, Taste of Mystic and River Glow are all displayed in the book.
"We tried to show a nice variety and captur some time-honored traditions," Konicki said.
A total of 4,000 books will be printed. As of about three weeks ago, 1,100 had been sold. Pre-orders are being taken by the Chamber. Fifty cents of every book sold will be donated to the Stonington Historical Society and another 50 cents of every book sold will be donated to the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center.
Now through at least Dec. 31 the book will retail for $40. There is some discussion of raising the price to $45 on Jan. 1, as it is four pages longer than the Westerly book, which sold for $35 and has far more pop-ups and cost more to produce, Konicki said.
The following is a list of some of the groups and projects that benefited from the Pop-Up Book of Westerly sales: $5,000 to the Stonington Historical Society for the Old Lighthouse Museum (renovations and handicapped accessibility); $5,000 to the Miracle League of Southeastern Connecticut (construction of a ball field in Niantic that is made specifically for those with physical disabilities); $10,000 to United Theatre in Westerly (restoration project); $10,000 to the Chorus of Westerly (siding and roof project); $2,500 to Christ Church of Westerly (roof project); $1,000 to Stanton Davis Homestead Museum (to archive historic artifacts); Shoreline Robotics, Chariho Robotics, Stonington Garden Club (educational programs); Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center; and Pawcatuck Boy Scouts (food programs).
Pre-orders can be placed by calling the Chamber at 401-596-7761.
