STONINGTON — A considerable growth in the grand list due in part to rising car values has helped offset additional expenses in the proposed 2022-23 fiscal budget, allowing officials to put forth a proposal that would include $3.6 million in new spending while simultaneously reducing the town’s mill rate.
Voters will be tasked Tuesday with determining whether the plan does enough to balance the financial constraints facing taxpayers with the need to position the community for the future.
Stonington will hold the town’s annual budget referendum on Tuesday from noon to 8 p.m., with voters asked to approve a $76.75 million combined general government, education and capital improvement budget that represents a nearly 4.7% increase in spending over the current fiscal year. If approved as presented, the plan would reduce the rate from 23.85 to 23.66, a 0.8% decrease.
“This is a budget that came from a compassionate, insightful discussion by members of the Board of Finance,” First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said in an interview earlier this month. “For years, we had built up the reserve fund, and with the cost of living up, it was time to dip into that.”
The budget to be sent to voters includes $25.27 million for general government operations, $38.98 million for education, $7.73 million for debt service and $4.76 million for capital improvements. General government spending is up by nearly $1.4 million, while education spending would increase by $600,000 in the upcoming year.
Debt liability will drop by $300,000 in the coming year.
To help alleviate the burden for any additional spending, members of the Board of Finance deliberated regarding use of the town’s undesignated funds to help offset expenses. In dipping into the fund balance, Chesebrough said town policy calls for Stonington to maintain a reserve with two months of operating funds, plus an additional $1 million.
The reserve is more than $5 million beyond the two months of operating funds at this point, she said, and would remain at a healthy level even after using the $1.5 million to offset expenses in the upcoming budget.
The budget has drawn varying opinions from both officials and those in the community, including Republican Blunt White, who has openly expressed concerns over what he believes is an unsustainable increase in spending. In letters to the media and comments at public meetings, White has argued that the 3.6% increase “is overstated by about a third.”
“The town had a great year, but the real number was probably about 2.4%. The overstatement results from the annual revaluation of motor vehicles,” he said. “Over the last two years used cars have appreciated at an unprecedented rate, over 30% in just 2021. Those appreciating sales statistics feed the town assessor's valuation models for the annual revaluations.”
Chesebrough notes that Connecticut is an “ad valorem” state, meaning motor vehicles are assessed annually by law at 70% of their retail value. If there is a greater demand for used vehicles, then the price people are willing to pay for them will increase.
“That is not ‘overstating’ the market, or artificially inflating the market. It is simply accurately reflecting the current market,” Chesebrough said. “The analyses we use are a reflection of tracked, closed transactions that have occurred in the market, whether real estate sales or used car sales.”
The referendum will be held from noon to 8 p.m. and all eligible voters are encouraged to take part. Districts 1 and 3 will vote at the Stonington Fire House, 100 Main St. in Stonington; District 2 will vote at the Former Pawcatuck Middle School, 40 Field St. in Pawcatuck; and Districts 4 and 5 will vote at the B.F. Hoxie Engine Co., 34 Broadway Ave. in Mystic.
More details of the budget proposal, including copies of all budget documents, are available on the town’s website at stonington-ct.gov.
