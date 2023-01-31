STONINGTON — Members of the Board of Education approved sending a $42.06 million spending proposal to the Board of Finance last week despite concerns from member Chris Donahue, who expressed reservations in bringing forward a plan that he said could cause a ripple effect on taxpayers.
Donahue said Thursday that, despite the hefty price tag, he doesn’t believe there is enough time or flexibility to bring the budget down enough to meet the limit of what would he would consider acceptable for taxpayers. It wasn’t something he blamed on the board, however, and said he felt Superintendent of Schools Mary Anne Butler and Finance Director Alisha Stripling did the best they could given inflation, mandates and other factors.
Donahue was the lone opposition Thursday evening as members of the Stonington Board of Education voted 5-1 to approve Butler’s spending plan, which represented a 7.89% increase over the current school year.
“I’m just not comfortable moving forward with a number that large,” said Donahue. “I don’t want to see reductions in classroom teachers; I just think there are other reductions we could find or make.”
When fellow Board of Education member Sara Baker asked if there was a way to find compromise in the coming week, Donahue was polite but direct.
“No, I don’t think so,” he said. “I don’t think we’ll get to a number I’m comfortable with.”
The budget that passed muster with the board on Thursday featured an additional $125,000 in reductions compared to the one presented by Butler and Stripling a week earlier.
Butler explained that the latest cuts were the result of positive evaluations of the town’s contributions versus liabilities related to health insurance for retirees. That number was revised to zero in the coming year.
Before receiving estimates for the coming year, town officials advised the district to expect added expenses for the coverage. The estimates received were favorable, however, and allowed the school district to reduce the budget further.
From the original proposals submitted by school administrators to the presented by Butler and Stripling last week, school allocations had already been reduced by $827,446, and costs were reduced further by a savings of $93,886 that came from eliminating one bus as well as late buses at the elementary schools.
“It bumped us down below that 8%,” Butler said.
The district, however, is facing a considerable increase in areas including staff and contractual obligations, fuel and heating oils, electricity and more.
In a presentation to the Board of Education, Butler and Stripling each said in January that many of the costs are outside the district’s control. The new teacher contract calls for staff to receive a nearly 6% raise in the coming year, and increases in insurance costs of approximately 4.64% in 24 months and 7.67% in the past year have pushed costs even higher.
Salary and other obligations are up 10.14%, or $3.9 million, in the coming year, officials said, while costs for Eversource customers have risen by 40%. To make matters worse, Stripling said inflation has increased expenses by 7.1%, costs for insurance have risen by an estimated 7.6%, and there is increased competition for teachers.
The district’s proposal also comes as schools across southeastern Connecticut grapple with post-pandemic challenges that include record-high transportation rates, leaving the district with just one vendor bid in November, from First Student, which called for a 14.75% increase in costs.
Other communities in the region have also experienced struggles finding a receptive audience for their schools budget for the coming year. Neighboring Groton proposed a 4.9% increase, and in East Lyme is starting with a 6.9% proposed increase that comes with a teacher cut of 18.5 positions baked in already.
“If we had to consider that kind of cut, I don’t know that we could. We’d be hobbled,” Butler said.
The budget will now go before the Board of Finance for review. If approved as presented, which Board of Education Chairman Farouk Rajab said is unlikely "without some magic pot of gold," the proposed budget would still need to go before residents at a public hearing and be presented at referendum.
