STONINGTON — Rainbow flags in support of the LGBQT+ community are meant to be a symbol of inclusion, not a political viewpoint, and should not be removed from classrooms or excluded from relevant instruction, members of the Board of Education made clear Tuesday evening in voting to allow the flags and review the district's discrimination policy.
The Board of Education voted unanimously to accept a recommendation from Schools Superintendent Mary Anne Butler that called for the allowance of flags as an inclusive symbol and use of flags in appropriate instruction, before then voting unanimously on a resolution to review its policies and update them to protect everyone. The review effort, which will be conducted by a subcommittee with an update in 30 days, is designed to back protections of student rights to gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation, members said.
In issuing a statement of support for the LGBQT+ community, Board of Education member Heidi Simmons made clear that the issue is not a partisan one and that the district remains committed to providing a welcoming, inclusionary environment for all.
“Many of these flags were gifts from the Alliance for Acceptance Club to represent inclusion,” said Simmons, a Republican. “To remove these symbols is punitive to a community that has already experienced painful rejection in the past.”
The votes of support Tuesday marked the latest step in a process that began a few weeks ago after a complaint was made by a parent, according to a previous press release from Assistant Superintendent Tim Smith.
In an effort to investigate the issue and make a proper determination, messages were exchanged with the teacher and school administrator at the building involved, SEA President Michael Freeman said in a statement toward the end of the meeting in an effort to clarify the timeline.
Freeman said the correspondence led to a discussion with six teachers specifically and a decision was made to temporarily remove the flags until the issue could be addressed. He took blame for miscommunication in the process, and promised to continue to keep open lines of communication and to encourage transparency and discourse.
Confusion over the request led to reports and discussion among members of the Stonington Education Association, who expressed concerns that they, too, would be directed to remove the flags from the classroom.
“I want to clarify that I have never delivered a universal directive to remove Pride flags or any other flags from Stonington classrooms. I had asked building administrators to deal with classroom teachers in order to allow proper space and time for the parent interpretation of current board policy be researched,” Butler explained. “All parents deserve the respect to be heard, even when opinions on social issues are divergent. It is important in offering respect to all.”
Following extensive review and consultation from two separate law firms, Butler said it was determined that the flags, both historically and in context, were not political statements but rather “a statement of diversity, equity and inclusion that cross party lines and are not partisan.”
Not everyone at the meeting was pleased with the decision, however.
Several parents spoke against the presence of any group flags representing sexual expression or viewpoints in classrooms, particularly at the elementary level. Parents should have greater control over which views are shared and what should be deemed as “age appropriate,” they indicated, and support for Pride flags could lead to uncomfortable learning environments from students coming from other walks of life.
One parent, who did not share her name before speaking at the podium, was critical of the Board of Education for expressing views without hearing from the public first, and asked why religious viewpoints were not considered in the board’s decision. She was supported by two other parents who expressed that the decision forced opinions and viewpoints that are in fact religious or political upon families and students.
“It has been deemed political elsewhere, and it impacts the classroom. All students should feel open and welcome, all should be safe and accepted. The only way to obtain that goal is to keep our classrooms neutral,” the woman said. “If there is no flag, is the classroom suddenly not a safe space? What about those with specific religious convictions? Why shouldn’t their views be accepted?”
Still many others, including several students, spoke in favor of the support. Simmons also explained her reasoning for support in discussing the history of the flag, which was specifically designed as “rainbow flags,” a term originally presented with the flag in 1978 by gay designer and political activist Gilbert Baker.
The purpose of the flag was not to promote one group of viewpoint, but to offer a show of support and unity to anyone across all spectrums of sexual orientation and gender identification. The intent of the flag was never political, she said, regardless of how it may have been used by some in recent years.
Both Simmons and board member Kevin Agnello said they do see this vote as just the first step in the process and encouraged a thorough review of policy to make sure that no one is discriminated against.
Members of the SEA also expressed strong support for the resolutions and ongoing review, with Freeman issuing a written statement prior to the start of Tuesday’s meeting.
“It is the position of the Stonington Education Association that these flags are NOT partisan political speech and therefore fall outside current Board of Education policies,” he said. “The SEA views the inclusion of LGBTQ+ flags in a classroom as a symbol of acceptance and inclusion, and it highlights the importance of supporting all students within the community.
“We must all support efforts to achieve inclusion in our schools. SEA and its members have a deep and long-standing commitment to our students and social rights, and we are dedicated to doing all we can to ensure that our schools are safe, caring environments that help ALL students reach their full potential,” he continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.