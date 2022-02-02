STONINGTON — Over the past five years, Farouk Rajab has served the community as a member of both the Board of Finance and Board of Education, including providing stewardship over a Board of Education that saw four new faces elected in November. He is hoping the experience will aid him in making the leap into state politics this fall.
Rajab, a Democrat, has recently begun gauging interest to determine if he could be successful in running for the state’s 18th District Senate seat in the 2022 elections. The 20-year town resident, husband and father of three said he spoke with his wife, Dima, and received incredible support from her and the couple’s three adult children, and he said he is “all in” as long as the community shows interest as well.
The decision to pursue the Senate seat is less than a week old, he said, and he has only reached out to family and friends so far, but said early responses have been incredibly kind and encouraging.
“Over the next 30 days, my goal is to talk with as many members of the community as I can, including reaching across the aisle, to gauge what kind of interest there may be or support for me in the community,” Rajab said. “I am ready to go all in, but I want the whole community to be all in with me.”
If he moves forward, Rajab would challenge incumbent state Sen. Heather Somers, a Republican who defeated Tim Bowles in 2016 to win election and is now serving her third term after defeating Democratic challenger Bob Statchen in both the 2018 and 2020 elections. The seat had been held by Democrat Andrew Maynard prior to 2016.
For Rajab, who was elected to the Board of Finance in 2017 and the Board of Education in 2019, the process is a step toward serving a larger segment of the community and helping more people. He rose to the role of Board of Education chairman over the past couple years following a series of resignations and political retirements that led to an entirely new makeup following the election.
An active member of the hospitality industry, Rajab is the general manager of the Providence Marriott Downtown and the past chairman of the Rhode Island Hospitality Association, having served through 2021. Rajab has a degree in finance and banking from the Arab College in Amman, Jordan. He and Dima have three adult children; Laith, Sami and Adam.
In the Stonington area, Rajab is active as a board member and soccer coach with the Stonington Community Center, is a member of the Mystic River Boathouse Park Committee and serves as treasurer of the Stonington Democratic Town Committee. He has also previously served as a member of the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and as chairman of the Connecticut Lodging Association.
Rajab has long been an active volunteer in Rhode Island as well, including serving as vice chairman of the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau, as a member of the Providence Tourism Council and as a board member with both Rhode Island Commodores and the American Cancer Society’s Leadership Council.
“Serving the community has been almost an addiction for me,” he said. “I’ve found since I first started getting involved that serving the community is something I really enjoy and I am looking forward to seeing if the town would be interested in supporting a move to state office.”
The decision isn’t official, Rajab said, and his campaign is going to hinge on his ability to qualify for the Citizens’ Election Program, “a voluntary state program which provides clean elections financing to qualified candidates for statewide offices and the General Assembly,” according to the Connecticut Secretary of State's website.
To qualify, Rajab would need to receive contributions ranging from $5 to $290 from 300 state residents or more, with an aggregate total of $17,300.
In a letter to friends and family, which was shared with The Sun on Wednesday, Rajab asked those he contacted to aid his effort to give back to the town he was raised in. He noted that one of his sons has had to leave the state for work, and that has only motivated him more to create an environment that would be more supportive and convince his son’s family to move back to Connecticut.
“I promise you that every day I will be your champion. I will listen well so I can be your voice that protects your rights, and the rights of your children in Connecticut,” he said in the letter. “I realize these are hard times for all of us, but every contribution, no matter the size, will help reach this goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.