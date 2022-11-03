Republican state Sen. Heather Somers of Groton is hoping to return to Hartford for a fourth term during the coming legislative session as she works toward establishing herself as a senior senator at the Connecticut State House. Democrat challenger Farouk Rajab hopes to turn the seat blue for the first time since former state Sen. Andrew Maynard stepped away.
Somers will look to tap into the same success she found in staving off challenges from Bob Statchen in consecutive elections in 2018 and 2020. Rajab hopes to reverse that trend and take back a seat that had been primarily blue prior to Somers winning election in 2016.
The two-way race is expected to draw a strong turnout, and both sides expressed hope this week that they have the support needed to win on Tuesday.
Farouk Rajab
A hotel general manager by trade, the 51-year-old Rajab has been involved in the community for the past decade in various ways. He has served as a member of the Stonington Board of Education since 2018, including as chairman during the current iteration, and is a past chairman and board member for the Stonington Community Center.
In the past five years, Rajab has also served as a past chairman and member of the Rhode Island Hospitality Association; chairman of the Providence Warwick Convention and Visitors Bureau; a member of the Providence Tourism Council; a member of Rhode Island Commodores; a member of the American Cancer Society Leadership Council; and a member of the Mystic River Boathouse Park Committee.
With his youngest son now settled in college, the husband and father of three said he now has the time to commit to serving a larger population. He said he was motivated to run in 2022 because he believes Stonington has been left behind and more could be done at the state level to aid the community.
“With my extensive experience and background, I know I can better represent our area,” Rajab said. “I led the entire hospitality industry in Rhode Island through COVID, which was no small feat, and I am asking for your vote to rebuild our area from the aftermath of the pandemic.”
If elected, Rajab said he would be centrally focused on developing legislation and fiscal policy to aid economic growth, improve public education and provide better health care solutions at a more reasonable price. He noted that the state has a more than $2 billion surplus, “and now is the time to return money to Connecticut residents.”
“With the cost of living skyrocketing nationally, we need to enact quick, immediate changes to eliminate the car tax, expand the child tax credit, suspend the Connecticut gas tax permanently and reinvest in our people with more tax breaks to working and middle class families,” Rajab said. “I will work to reduce the statutory mandates that are crippling our teachers and educational system.”
With energy prices continuing to rise and cost of living putting strain on local families, Rajab said it will be important during the coming legislative session to focus on affordability and affordable housing as well. He said he would seek to enact legislation to support towns’ infrastructure to reach the minimum goal of 10% of affordable housing.
“We cannot simply continue to grant-fund projects without grant funding to the host communities to support that influx of projects,” he said.
Heather Somers
In the wake of a COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted lives worldwide, Connecticut communities are facing a wide range of mental health needs and challenges. Somers said this week that she hopes to be able to lead the way in enacting key legislation that would provide comprehensive mental health reform statewide.
But first, the veteran legislator will need the support of voters in order to continue her work in Hartford. She is confident that, if given another term, she will be able to continue to challenge the status quo and focus on making life easier for working families throughout the district.
“I have had an incredible opportunity to serve the hard-working families here for several terms, and I stand by my track record in supporting what is best for the residents of the 18th District,” she said. “As a senior senator, I will be able to move the needle more and get things done that a freshman legislator just couldn’t.”
Given the economic conditions, Somers said the coming legislative session will need to focus on economic recovery and mitigating the impact of inflation on both businesses and state residents. She said the state’s punitive tax system and anti-business climate, which she attributed to majority state leadership remaining Democrat for several decades now, is hurting communities.
“Eastern Connecticut families and small businesses face enormous challenges with historic inflation, skyrocketing gas prices, perennial tax increases and an anti-business attitude,” she said. “I have delivered advanced solutions to provide tax relief, protect parents’ rights, lower health care costs, support small businesses and keep communities safe.”
Somers was first elected to the Connecticut Senate in 2016, then was reelected in both 2018 and 2020, defeating Democratic challenger Bob Statchen each time. The 56-year-old mother of three — and proud grandmother as of the past few years — lives in Groton City with her husband, Mark. She began her career in public service in 2003 when she was elected to the Groton Town Council.
In the coming session, Somers said it will be important to target lower energy costs ahead of what is expected to be a tough winter, and to work to immediately find ways to provide families with relief to help keep the lights and heat on. She said it will also be important to continue to develop a long-term, comprehensive mental health response and resource plan for the state.
“In the coming legislative session, I hope to once again lead the mission for a comprehensive approach to address the mental health needs of our citizens,” she said.
