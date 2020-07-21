STONINGTON — The Board of Education voted Tuesday night to fill its two open positions with Republican Gordon Lord and Democrat Frank Todisco.
Lord will finish out the term of Alexa Garvey, while Todisco will complete the term of Candace Anderson. Garvey and Anderson resigned from the board earlier this month.
After a period of discussion and statements from the candidates, the five remaining members of the board voted unanimously to appoint Todisco, who chaired the board from 2013 to 2018 before resigning because of increased work travel demands.
"We are in extraordinary times dealing with many challenges," Todisco said. "It will take leaders who are open-minded, who respect differing opinions, who are thoughtful and intentional, and have the courage to make the difficult decisions not because it is the popular decision but because it is in the best interest of the students.
"My guiding principle will always be to do what is in the best interests of the students, the district and the community I serve."
For Garvey's seat, Lord, a longtime town resident and president of the Stonington Socccer Club who has four children in the school district and who lost a bid to sit on the board in last year's municipal election, won out over Faith Leitner, a former member of the board who has been an advocate for the girls who accused former Stonington High School teacher Tim Chokas of sexual harassment.
"It starts with the students, but it's not just about the students. It's about the teachers, it's about (the students') academic well-being, but even more importantly their social and mental well-being," Lord said. "With having four children in the district right now, I bring real examples of what they're feeling today ... (and) what's on their minds today."
Lord, who was endorsed by the Republican Town Committee, was appointed on the strength of a 3-2 vote, with board Chairman Farouk Rajab and members Alisa Morrison and Craig Esposito supporting his candidacy.
The new members of the board will be sworn in over the coming days and will then begin to take part in board business, including scrutinizing the plans for school reopening and the upcoming report by a special investigator on the Chokas situation.
