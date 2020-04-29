STONINGTON — The Board of Finance sent a $71.55 million budget to the Board of Selectmen for approval at a special meeting on Wednesday night.
The meeting was held via the Zoom platform and livestreamed on the town’s Facebook page. Residents could watch and comment on the Facebook stream, but could not participate.
The meeting was attended by First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough and the town department heads, along with Board of Education Chairwoman Alexa Garvey.
The major sticking point in the discussions was a proposal by finance board member Lynn Young to take $500,000 from the schools budget and set it aside in a Board of Finance account to hedge against the threat of the town being shorted on Educational Cost Sharing funding from the state.
In the end, the proposal was adopted by a 5-2 vote, even though school officials made it clear that it would mean deep cuts. Board of Finance members expressed regret at the cut, but agreed it was the right thing to do, and stressed that the schools would get the money back if the financial distress from the COVID-19 economic shutdown was less than anticipated.
The town also cut $59,000 from a project to redo the tennis courts at Spellman park to get down to a zero-increase budget, which would keep the mil rate at 23.36.
This year, the Board of Selectmen will approve the budget without holding a town-meeting vote because of social-distancing restrictions imposed by the state to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Ned Lamont waived the town-meeting requirement in March to prevent fiscal chaos, he said.
—Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.