STONINGTON — The Board of Finance is asking the public to weigh in on the budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year after presenting a revised $73.14 million combined town and education proposal, a $1.58 million increase in overall spending that would lead to an increase in the town’s mill rate of .49.
Members of the Board of Finance will present the revised proposal, which was crafted following several weeks of lengthy meetings, during a presentation at 5:30 p.m. on April 1. The hearing will include an itemized review of expenditures recommended by the board, as well as public comment from residents.
The meeting, which will be broadcast through Webex, will be virtual-only.
“Residents wishing to speak during the public hearing must dial into the meeting,” Board of Finance Chairman Tim O’Brien said in a press release. “The board will review each item of the budget by section.”
The revised budget proposal, which was crafted following several weeks of meetings by members of the Board of Finance, includes a 2.5% increase in education spending at $38.34 million, while general government and debt spending would increase by $319,000, or 1%. The $2.77 million capital improvement budget represents a 13.7% increase in spending, or $335,000 over the current fiscal year.
With current revenue predictions, including those other than taxes, the proposed budget would require $67,410,306 in tax revenues in order to offset expenditures and maintain an appropriate rainy day fund. With adjustments to the grand list, finance staff said the impact would lead to just under a .5-mill increase over the current rate of 23.36.
The budget includes the addition of a community outreach specialist to the Stonington Human Services staff, a position that members of the Board of Selectmen have sought in an effort to address growing mental health and domestic violence needs in the community.
Selectwoman June Strunk earlier this month pleaded for the position to remain a part of the proposal, offering a compromise by suggesting finance members revise the Board of Selectmen’s original proposal to remove $20,000 in stipends for Strunk and Selectwoman Deb Downie.
The two publicly offered to forgo $10,000 each, accepting just $4,295 of the $14,295 given to the second and third selectmen, in exchange for moving forward in funding the community outreach specialist.
“This is a critical position, one which could have an important impact on our community,” Strunk said. “The police department had previously had someone working with them through a grant, and all reviews from the chief and the officers who worked with them was very positive and the position was beneficial, especially in dealing with mental health issues.”
First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said last week that the proposal also includes funding for important, overdue capital-improvement work, including the installation of sidewalks in Pawcatuck and other road maintenance needs.
To join the meeting using the Webex platform, dial in at 1-408-418-9388 and use access code 129 499 0249#. The meeting will also be streamed through Facebook Live, but officials said the town will not be able to accept comments from those watching via Facebook.
Those who wish to comment may submit written testimony to the town, which may be mailed to Stonington Town Hall, 152 Elm St., placed in the drop box located outside town hall, delivered to the office of the First Selectman, or emailed to selectmen@stonington-ct.gov. Comments should be no more than 300 words and should be submitted no later than 4 p.m. on March 31.
A copy of the budget as recommended is also available for review in the office of the town clerk and online at www.stonington-ct.gov.
