STONINGTON — With the pandemic mostly in the rearview mirror, Stonington school leaders are focused on returning to previous benchmarks for success. There is plenty of work to do to meet students’ needs, but Assistant Superintendent Tim Smith said improvements in fall test scores when compared to last year bring hope for strong scores this spring.
Smith told the Stonington Board of Education recently that fall benchmark assessment data hints that the district could be positioned to see growth in the number of students who achieve at or above standard level, as set by the state. This includes specific growth in all areas including math, science and English language arts.
“We are watching the eighth grade closely, as this is the highest fall benchmark we have had in eighth grade in a long time,” Smith said. “Typically we would have a mismatch in eighth grade, but last year we were only in the low 40s (percent at or above standard), so this is a good sign.”
The results of the fall assessments, known as the Connecticut Smarter Balanced Assessments, or CSBA, are a tool used by school districts throughout the state to gain annual insight to where students are doing well, where they might be struggling and what the district should expect when spring assessments take place.
Smith said that historically, the predictive correlation for math often has greater deviation than ELA when comparing fall scores to spring scores, but that the district has benefited from a trend in which the fall benchmark assessments often underrepresented the district’s predicted spring scores
The fall CSBA, a test which consists of approximately 30 questions, showed that 54.14% of all students would fall within the tiers of at standard or above standard, compared to 52.9% in fall 2021. The spring test scores saw 65% of students test at or above standard level.
He said the district was right where it would expect to be in math, and believes the ELA scores this fall also show room for improvement in spring testing.
Last spring, 69.9% of Stonington at least reached standard during state testing, with 73.6% at or above standard last fall. A benchmark of 74.4% this fall puts classes on pace to improve upon the rate just one year ago.
In math assessments, 61.7% of grade 3 students, 65.9% or grade 4 students; 53.4%; of grade 5 students, 42.4%; of grade 6 students, 49.6% of grade 7 students and 51.6% of grade 8 students. ELA assessments saw 66.7% of students in grade 3, 75.2% in grade 4, 72.4% in grade 5, 69.7%; in grade 6, 62.2% in grade 7 and 64.9% in grade 8 meet or exceed standard.
At the high school, fall assessments are conducted differently but the district has also made advancements when compared to analyzing the same standards one year ago, Stonington High School Principal Alicia Dawe said.
“In grades nine to 12, there is no universal benchmark assessment like we have available in grades 3-8, Dawe said. “To balance, we compare D’s and F’s.”
Data from the first quarter determined that there were improvements at all grade levels when comparing the number of students with D’s or F’s in the spring to those struggling this fall.
Across all math courses, a total of 83 students had not achieved at least a C- by the end of the fourth quarter, compared to just 69 students at the end of the first quarter during this school year. ELA students with D’s and F’s also declined, with 52 last spring and only 49 in the first quarter this year.
“One of the strategies that has helped improve grades, we have started (Response To Intervention) at high school,” Dawe said. “There is a group that holds a bi-monthly meeting with guidance and special education staff, and together they take on a caseload to aid students and monitor academics, achievements, strategies and goals.”
“As the year goes on, we will invite some of those students to these meetings and give them an opportunity to report on their own progress.”
