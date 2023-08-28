STONINGTON — Accidental drug overdoses have accounted for more than 10,600 deaths in the past decade in Connecticut alone including 1,452 in 2022, according to data from the Connecticut Department of Health.
Despite a 4.7% decrease from a record 1,524 confirmed accidental overdose deaths in 2021, the rate represents an alarming near four deaths per day in the state — and is the reason why Stonington officials and community leaders will come together Thursday evening to raise awareness, provide support and offer resources to families in need.
First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough, who will be one of a half dozen local speakers taking part in the event, said the goal isn’t simply to draw attention to those who have overdosed, but to provide an outlet and voice for those in the community including friends and family who have witnessed and experienced the impact of drug abuse first-hand.
“This is an important step in a broader approach to shine a light on not only those who have suffered from an overdose, but to raise awareness for the caregivers around them and the larger community,” said Chesebrough. “We had discussed keeping it small, but with the theme this year of ‘We See You,’ we wanted to make sure the event was something visible that the community could be a part of.
The event will mark the second consecutive year that the town will be participating in International Overdose Awareness Day. After holding a smaller ceremony at the Stonington Town Docks in 2022, new partners including Stonington Public Schools will help to further expand efforts and hopefully extend reach this year, she said.
This year’s program will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Stonington Borough Fire Department. The program will include a moment of silence and speeches, and is expected to last approximately an hour.
Chesebrough said the program is the result of a town-wide partnership involving numerous organizations and individuals of all walks of life. Despite only being in its second year, the 2023 event will include involvement from the Stonington Board of Selectmen, Stonington Prevention Council, Stonington Human Services, Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, Stonington Police Department, Stonington Public Schools, several local fire departments, Ledge Light Health District and New London County Coordinated Access Resources Engagement and Support, or NLC Cares.
For Stonington, the program is just one of many pieces to a larger approach that aims to improve awareness and enhance available resources for those suffering from a wide range of mental health conditions, regardless of age.
“This is just one tool in a growing toolbox as we look to address a pressing issue with mental health,” Chesebrough said.
Earlier this year, the town had 26 local organizations represented as it held a mental health round-table. This event will include many of those same partners, as well as providing additional tables through NLC Cares and Ledge Light to provide direct resources and information for families.
Chesebrough said the town remains committed to hosting the round-table, participating in International Overdose Awareness Day annually and will continue to consider other actions to enhance and improve mental health awareness and response throughout the community.
“This is all part of a more holistic approach to addressing mental health needs,” Chesebrough said. “Overdoses are something that touch far more people than just first responders and those overdosing. I hope this year’s event will be able to truly shine a light on the larger impact it can have on caregivers, on neighbors, on friends and on the entire community.”
