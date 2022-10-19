STONINGTON — The Board of Education and Stonington school administrators met with representatives of the Stonington Education Association Wednesday as the district seeks a final resolution over a parent's complaint about flags supporting the LGBTQ+ community in classrooms and a subsequent directive to remove them, and a special meeting will soon be convened where the public can weigh in.
Board of Education Chairman Farouk Rajab and Superintendent of Schools Mary Anne Butler said in a joint statement Wednesday that the district would be meeting with SEA representatives to discuss staff concerns “from a collective bargaining perspective.” The Board of Education will also establish a separate meeting to provide an appropriate avenue for the public to be involved in discussions.
“As with other negotiation matters, (Wednesday evening) will be a private meeting,” the statement said. “The board recognizes, however, that this is a matter of public interest, and the board will be convening a special meeting of the Board of Education to review current policy and decide whether and how the board should provide additional guidance to teachers on what they may and may not display in their classrooms.”
Members of the public have expressed a variety of concerns and views after two emails to teachers last week from Stonington Education Association President Michael Freeman were released publicly. The email asked teachers to comply with the requests coming from Butler, and notified union members that Butler has been receptive to concerns about the directives and had already set a meeting in November to discuss the matter.
In the emails to union members, Freeman told teachers that those who were instructed to take down flags were notified by Butler and the central office staff, who were acting on the advice of attorneys. Assistant Superintendent Tim Smith said in a written statement late last week that a parent in the district raised concerns recently that pride flags were displayed in some classrooms and that doing so may be in violation of a district policy against displaying political materials in the classroom.
District officials have received numerous concerns regarding the request for teachers to remove the flags, and those in favor of allowing them to remain said flags are not intended as a political symbols but rather designed to promote acceptance and inclusion.
“In response, the administration reviewed the circumstances at issue and made fact-specific decisions, in collaboration with the teacher and the building principal, regarding the display of materials in a particular space,” Smith said last week. “Stonington Public Schools remains dedicated to its diversity, equity and inclusion goals, and we take seriously any concerns regarding our instructional environment.”
Freeman asked those who were asked to remove flags to share the size and location of the flag removed. As of late last Friday, he was scheduled to meet with administrators and attorneys on Nov. 10. It was unclear how that meeting would be impacted by the sudden addition of Wednesday’s private discussions.
There is currently no time or date set for the public discussion regarding rules governing the classroom, but the district said another press release would be issued once details are finalized. Board of Education members said it will be important to keep the public informed and involved regarding the policy.
“At this time there is no date set, however additional information will follow,” the district said. “This discussion will be held at a public meeting, and interested members of the public are welcome to attend.”
