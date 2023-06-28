STONINGTON — Town officials have purchased several two-bin trash and recycling receptacles, the first use of funding provided to Stonington through the state’s nip surcharge program.
The town purchased three receptacles using the funds, which were provided to the community through the Connecticut Nip Surcharge and Disbursement Program. The new receptacles are designed using concrete construction reinforced with steel rebar, which is designed to enhance stability, durability and longevity even in extreme weather conditions.
The purchase was approved by the Board of Selectmen. The receptacles have already been fully installed and are available at the playground at the Stonington Town Docks, the tennis courts in Spellman Park, and at Donahue Park with the assistance of staff with the town’s Solid Waste and Public Works Department.
Under Connecticut general statutes, there is a 5-cent surcharge required on the sale of any nip containers. Twice per year, the program requires local retailers to remit any surcharges to the municipality where nips were sold during the previous six months.
“The law requires the municipalities receiving the funds to use them for environmental efforts to reduce the amount of solid waste generated in the municipality or the impact of litter,” First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said.
The program began in October 2021. The town has received $38,320 as a result of 766,402 nips being sold over the first 18 months of the program.
Chesebrough said the town plans to continue to address community concerns regarding litter using future funding from the program. Future projects have not yet been identified.
— Jason Vallee
