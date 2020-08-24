State Rep. Kate Rotella, D-Stonington and North Stonington, will co-host a virtual roundtable discussion on Thursday at 2 p.m. along with Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz on issues affecting seniors and to keep constituents connected to current and updated information.
A group of panelists including the Amy Porter, Connecticut Department of Aging Commissioner; Mairead Painter, state long term care ombudsman; Kathleen Holt, associate director of Center for Medicare Advocacy; and Dr. Chris Morren of Mystic Geriatrics Institute, will participate and answer questions.
The free webinar may be accessed via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_N8IRcyVwRJOrwpN90jYRFw or via facebook.com/StateRepRotella or facebook.com/LGSusanB
