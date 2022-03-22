STONINGTON — A 51-year-old lieutenant colonel with the Connecticut State Police has been tapped as the next chief for the Stonington Police Department, winning unanimous approval from the town’s Board of Police Commissioners to replace retiring Chief J. Darren Stewart.
Newly-selected Police Chief Jay DelGrosso now hopes to win over a department that had vocally supported 21-year veteran and internal candidate Lt. Bryan Schneider, the other finalist for the job, before the board formally selected DelGrosso Friday. Board Chairman Robert O'Shaughnessy said Monday that he believes the department will come to accept the leadership abilities and skills DelGrosso will bring to the department.
“This was a process that took over four months to complete, and in that time we had conducted numerous interviews and narrowed it down to two well-qualified candidates,” O’Shaughnessy said. “We were charged to select the best candidate and in the end, we felt this was the best way to position the department for continued success.”
DelGrosso and Schneider were the final two candidates following a search that led to nine external candidates coming forward, along with Schneider. After oral interviews and interviews before a panel of Connecticut police chiefs, DelGrosso and Schneider were identified as the best fits for the community.
In the end, following further evaluation by the panel of chiefs, O’Shaughnessy said it was determined that both were well-qualified, but that it would benefit the town to bring in DelGrosso rather than choose an internal candidate.
DelGrosso will still need to complete the pre-hiring requirements, which include a thorough background investigation and both physical and psychological exams, and is expected to start with the town by mid-April, though a formal start date has not yet been determined.
He will formally retire from the Connecticut State Police on April 1.
DelGrosso will receive a salary around $120,000 plus other benefits, in accordance with the package offered when the town advertised for applicants, O’Shaughnessy said. The exact specifics of the contract are still being finalized.
O’Shaugnessy referred to the police commission’s statement when asked about DelGrosso’s qualifications and other details of the decision.
The statement reads: "As a Stonington resident and former Stonington officer, the commission feels that Jay is the right choice to lead the department and to help enhance community engagement here in Stonington."
A message left Monday for Lt. Michael Peckham, president of the police union, was not returned.
Although he has not served in the community recently, DelGrosso is hardly a stranger to Stonington. Before joining the Connecticut State Police in 2000, DelGrosso served as a Stonington officer for nearly eight years.
DelGrosso, now part of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection command staff under Commissioner James Rovella, was promoted to sergeant after serving nine years as a state trooper. In 2015, he became a lieutenant and skipped the rank of captain, receiving a promotion to major in November 2020 after first serving as Rovella’s chief of staff earlier in the year.
DelGrosso has also previously served as commanding officer at the Troop E barracks in Montville, commanding officer of the Eastern District Major Crime Squad and commander of the State Police Eastern District.
Stonington First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said the town and Board of Police Commissioners were fortunate to receive numerous applications from well-qualified candidates given the challenges of COVID and the national climate toward police the past few years.
“It is a very difficult job right now, and we were very fortunate to have so many well-qualified options and viable candidates interested in being part of our community,” Chesebrough said. “We have had a good relationship and open line of communication with Chief Stewart, and I look forward to continuing that with Jay, and continuing to have a community partner in the police department.”
Heading into Friday, Schneider had received considerable support from coworkers, including a letter to the commission signed by 53 of the officers and civilians in the 55-member department. He had first been interviewed for the position back in December.
Schneider has promised to accept the Board of Police Commissioner’s selection and urged his fellow officers to do the same.
DelGrosso is already familiar with the community as a resident of town for more than 30 years, and is married with children in the town's school system. He will need to relearn the department, however, after not having worked for the agency in 22 years.
In interviews with other news media, he said he was fortunate to get the opportunity to return to the community where his career began.
“This is where I wanted to be,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.