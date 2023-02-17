PAWCATUCK — State Sen. Heather Somers and state Rep. Greg Howard will host a coffee hour on Friday, Feb. 24, at 8:30 a.m. at the Stonington Police Department’s Community Room, 173 South Broad Street.
Somers and Howard will discuss issues they are focused on at the State Capitol. Coffee and refreshments will be provided.
For more information contact Peggy Tibbals at Peggy.Tibbals@cga.ct.gov or 800-842-1421.
