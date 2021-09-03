STONINGTON — Students and staff at the St. Michael School thrived during a pandemic-plagued school year in 2020-21, increasing enrollment and completing renovation projects that made the former West Broad Street School more welcoming. Now administrators are hoping to secure a lease that would allow St. Michael’s to call the building home for years to come.
The Rev. Dennis Perkins, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Church, sent an official correspondence to First Selectmen Danielle Chesebrough and the Stonington Board of Selectmen on Aug. 24 requesting an opportunity to negotiate.
“We are grateful for this opportunity, and we wish to express an interest in discussing the possibility of a long-term lease for the West Broad Street School building,” Perkins wrote. “We are open to new terms in which St. Michael’s would take over more responsibility for maintenance of the building.”
Officials approved the initial lease with St. Michael’s in January 2020 following several public hearings. The lease, which was written in December 2019 following lengthy negotiations between town attorneys and representatives of St. Michael School, requires the school pay a base rent of $300 per month for three years to use the building only as an elementary and middle school. The agreement also includes a mutual option to extend the lease for two additional years.
As part of the lease, St. Michael's had agreed to take on responsibility for the cost of all utilities, including water, sewer, gas and trash removal, as well as general maintenance and upkeep, including janitorial services as well as repairing electrical wiring and above-ground pipes. The school is also responsible for taking care of playgrounds, parking lots and snow removal.
Perkins said in his correspondence that since the initial agreement was signed, St. Michael’s has had two summers to make renovations, with significant progress made in restoring aspects of the building.
“Over the past two summers all the classrooms and hallways on the first and second floors have been painted as well as the auditorium on the third floor,” he said. “We have also removed old carpeting, abated the asbestos floor tile beneath, and refinished the original maple floors in seven classrooms and the main office.”
Perkins said that the added space gained in the move has also proven beneficial for enrollment. In just one year at the new location, he said enrollment rose by 21%.
Chesebrough said Thursday that the board is open to negotiations and praised the partnership so far, but also cautioned that it is still only the beginning stages of discussion. She said the town is interested in a potential partnership that would help to maintain the facility and use the property as it was originally intended.
“The building is historic and a wonderful asset for the community, but it does need further investments and we would need a partner who can aid in those efforts,” she said. “We need to do what is best for the town, and we don’t want to spend taxpayer money on capital investments if there is another option.”
While St. Michael’s has done their part and agreed to take on numerous repairs and renovations themselves, she noted that the lease required the town to complete an estimated $500,000 in capital improvements, including a roof repair estimated at $225,000 in 2019 that has not yet been completed. The intent was to address that issue in the 2020-21 fiscal year but efforts were delayed as a result of challenges and budgetary restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chesebrough noted that such repairs would be necessary regardless of whether the St. Michael School continued to occupy the building.
She also said it would likely be “several months yet” before a lease could be negotiated and said that board members will need to iron out details, but wanted to first address more pressing issues, including the Campbell Grain proposal, which will head to a referendum over a proposed tax abatement in October, identifying needs for use of American Rescue Plan funding, and allowing the upcoming local elections to take place.
If the Board of Selectmen does move forward in securing a lease agreement, it would also need to go to a public hearing and receive formal approval from the taxpayers through either town meeting or referendum, she noted.
“I do think there is a good opportunity here to find an agreement that is beneficial for both the town and the school, but there is still a way to go before we are at that stage,” Chesebrough said.
