STONINGTON — An already cramped field of candidates for election to the Stonington Board of Selectmen just got even tighter.
Former Selectman Michael Spellman and former Board of Education Chairman Frank Todisco have filed paperwork to secure a place on the ballot this November. Both longtime local politicians are moving forward without seeking any party endorsements as they have in previous election cycles.
Spellman and Todisco did not seek party endorsements because they did not want to be “beholden to a party.” The two plan to campaign together in addition to running on the same ticket as unaffiliated candidates, with an emphasis on representing residents who have been forgotten in recent years.
“In these polarized political times, both Frank Todisco and I are seeking to appeal to the forgotten majority in Stonington; hard-working people who are impacted by inflation at the supermarket and gas pump and see rising interest rates and its impact on the family budget,” Spellman said.
“We are not beholden to a political party and will seek to put the Stonington taxpayer and business owner first,” he continued. “Our record of being fiscally conservative but with a socially moderate approach is resonating with residents we have interacted with. We offer a real alternative and will represent all of our community.”
In order to successfully find their way onto November’s ballot as petitioning candidates, Spellman and Todisco are required to garner voter signatures equal to or greater than 1% of the total votes cast for the position they are seeking during the previous election. To meet these requirements, Spellman will need 40 signatures to run for first selectman and Todisco will need 41.
Should both be able to secure a place on the ballot, it will mark one of the most crowded fields that voters have faced in a local election.
The addition of Spellman will expand the field of contenders into a four-way race for first selectman. Democrat Laura Graham and Republican Brian Bentz each recently received their party’s nomination for the job, while incumbent two-term First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough will be on the ballot as an unaffiliated candidate and nominee of the Forward Party.
Todisco will throw his hat into the ring into a three-way race that will include Republican Deborah Downie, who won the Republican Town Committee endorsement by four votes, and either Democratic endorsee Ben Tamsky or June Strunk, a two-term incumbent who indicated she would likely seek a primary after losing her endorsement to Tamsky on July 24.
If elected to office, both Spellman and Todisco have the experience and knowledge of the community to be able to hit the ground running and address important local issues, each said this week.
Spellman spent four years as a selectman, from 2014 to 2017. The 60-year-old has spent over 30 years in law enforcement, including 25 years with the state police in various positions. He joined the Groton City Police Department in 2014, becoming chief of police in 2017 and serving until his retirement in 2021.
He is currently working as the town planner in Hopkinton after recently replacing Talia Jalette, who resigned to take a job in her hometown of Richmond.
The 53-year-old Todisco, meanwhile, has lived in Old Mystic for nearly 20 years and is a member of the leadership team at First Light Homecare. He was first elected to the Board of Education in 2011 and served 6½ years, including two terms as the chairman, before resigning in 2018.
Todisco said he chose to run with Spellman because he has known him for over a decade. He said Spellman shares similar views on many issues and will bring an important, detail-oriented approach to town governance.
“I have known Mike for over 10 years,” Todisco said. “Mike is principled, has high moral character, has demonstrated leadership experience, is ready to govern on day one, and has a record of getting results.”
The campaign partners said they plan to run on a platform that emphasizes better fiscal planning, improved balance in the annual budget, growing the tax base to address affordability issues and balancing growth against its impact on schools, emergency services and other infrastructure.
“We will seek to work with the business and tourist community to incubate small business opportunities,” Spellman said. “We want to ensure that a Stonington High graduate has the opportunity to live and work in their hometown. We cannot just spend top dollar training another state’s work force.”
Todisco said it will also be important to develop “an all-inclusive, prioritized infrastructure plan,” that seeks to balance both town and school needs together.
“We will also work to find efficiencies within town government and look for opportunities to reduce redundancies between the Board of Education and the town, where possible,” Todisco said. “We will take an inventory of projects that have been started but not completed and create a detailed plan or timeline to bring them to completion before adding anything new to the list.”
